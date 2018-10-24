All of the Glitter Makeup Inspo You Need This Holiday Season and Beyond

By no means is glitter eyeshadow a new invention. In fact, up until pretty recently, it was totally out—the late ’90s and early 2000s were well behind us, and we had no intention of turning back.

Until now.

Enter New York Fashion Week—specifically, the Spring 2019 season. Everywhere we turned, we were temporarily blinded by the light reflections from someone else’s eye makeup. And to be honest, we’re not even mad about it.

From Oscar de la Renta and Prada to Elie Saab, all the greatest runways this fall featured some form of glitter eye makeup. One of our fave looks is the “barely there” shadow look. It’s subtle, so you won’t really blind anybody, but it’s got just enough sparkle to take your beat to the next level.

Below is a slideshow full of gorgeous, sparkly eye makeup looks you’ll definitely want to save and products you’ll want to hoard. They’ll provide plenty of inspo as you go out there and tackle the new season like only a true diva can—because how else do you plan to re-create these looks?