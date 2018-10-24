StyleCaster
All of the Glitter Makeup Inspo You Need This Holiday Season and Beyond

All of the Glitter Makeup Inspo You Need This Holiday Season and Beyond

All of the Glitter Makeup Inspo You Need This Holiday Season and Beyond
Photo: IMaxTree.

By no means is glitter eyeshadow a new invention. In fact, up until pretty recently, it was totally out—the late ’90s and early 2000s were well behind us, and we had no intention of turning back.

Until now.

Enter New York Fashion Week—specifically, the Spring 2019 season. Everywhere we turned, we were temporarily blinded by the light reflections from someone else’s eye makeup. And to be honest, we’re not even mad about it.

From Oscar de la Renta and Prada to Elie Saab, all the greatest runways this fall featured some form of glitter eye makeup. One of our fave looks is the “barely there” shadow look. It’s subtle, so you won’t really blind anybody, but it’s got just enough sparkle to take your beat to the next level.

MORE: 5 Runway-Inspired Ways to Pull Off Brightly Colored Mascara

Below is a slideshow full of gorgeous, sparkly eye makeup looks you’ll definitely want to save and products you’ll want to hoard. They’ll provide plenty of inspo as you go out there and tackle the new season like only a true diva can—because how else do you plan to re-create these looks?

1 of 21
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Barely There
Barely There

This sheer, shimmery shadow makes for a perfect neutral look that you can take to work or play.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Complementary Colors
Complementary Colors

Pairing a sparkly gold lid with bright blue underliner is the perfect way to take your pop of color to the next level.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |STILA Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

Glossy and shimmery, this shadow will keep your lids looking super fresh all day long.

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow, $24 at Stila Cosmetics

Photo: Stila.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Winging It
Winging It

A bold, two-toned wing totally amps up your already-sparkly glam, especially when you use contrasting hues.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Say Yes to the Mess
Say Yes to the Mess

This look couldn't be simpler—it looks like you aren't even trying, in a good way.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup | NARS Hardwired Eyeshadow
NARS Hardwired Eyeshadow

This glitter is super-shimmery. Your lids will be reflecting some major light!

Hardwired Eyeshadow, $22 at NARS

Photo: NARS.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Bold and Beautiful
Bold and Beautiful

Nothing draws the eye like a bold swipe of color—except, maybe, a bunch of sparkles.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Sequins of Love
Sequins of Love

If your eyes aren't fully lined in glitter, we're not interested.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup | MAC Shiny Pretty Things Shadow
MAC Shiny Pretty Things Shadow

This product comes in multiple shades... because one kind of glitter just isn't enough.

Shiny Pretty Eyeshadow, $21 at MAC Cosmetics

Photo: MAC.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Less is More
Less Is More

A super-subtle dab of pigmented glitter is totally the way to go. Go with a neutral metallic, like silver or gold, for the most versatile look.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Cutting Corners
Cutting Corners

Inner-corner glow, but make it glitter.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup | MAC Cosmetics Glitter Pigment
MAC Cosmetics Glitter Pigment

Loose glitter is super diverse. To make it stick, apply some vaseline or clear lip gloss to the area you want to sparkle.

Glitter Pigment, $22 at MAC Cosmetics

Photo: MAC.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Simply Studded
Simply Studded

Eye-catching, but not glaring. We love her.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Do It For the (Holo)Gram
Do It for the (Holo)Gram

When the light hits silver glitter just right, it's totally iridescent, making for a gorge look to brighten your eyes.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup | Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Single
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Single

Mix and match your fave singles to create a totally customized glitter palette.

Eyeshadow Single, $12 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Silver Belles
Silver Belles

Silver looks great with a bold red lip—it's definitely a look to consider for any upcoming holiday plans.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Pretty in Pink
Pretty in Pink

A subtle rose gold looks great around the eyes, and reflects light toward them, making them totally pop.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup | Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow
Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow

This hue is perfect for the inner corners of your eyes, as well as just below your brow bone—it's basically highlighter for your eyeballs!

See-quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow, $28 at Marc Jacobs Beauty

STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Go For the Gold
Go for the Gold

Layering gold glitter on top of virtually any color eyeshadow makes for a beautiful, complex color combo.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup |Sweet and Subtle
Sweet and Subtle

Dabbing a neutral metallic on the inner corners of your eyes makes you seem more awake. Plus, it's sparkly.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Glitter Eye Makeup | Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow
Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow

This glitter-finish eyeshadow is perfect for swiping on top of a coordinating matte for ultimate pigmentation.

Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow, $8 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora.

