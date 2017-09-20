StyleCaster
6 Deep-Colored Lipsticks to Help You Get That Gorgeous, Moody Look

6 Deep-Colored Lipsticks to Help You Get That Gorgeous, Moody Look

One of the many great things about the onset of autumn is that it provides the perfect excuse to switch up your tired summer style for something a little edgier. While we’re eager to pull out our chunky knits and badass boots in the coming weeks, we’re even more thrilled about the opportunity add a much-needed pop of rich color to our makeup routines.

More: The Best Beauty Looks of NYFW Spring 2018

This season, it’s all about dark, bold lips—a refreshing change from the more demure, dewy look that was so popular (and pretty!) during the summer. Not sure where to start? Lucky for you, we’ve pulled some of the best new lip hues to help you achieve that sexy, mysterious fall look.

Check out the products ahead and embrace your dark side this season.

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick
Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick, $21; at Kat Von D

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, $4.99; at Target

Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick
Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Color, $7.49; at Maybelline

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick, $17; at Urban Decay

Nars Lipstick
Nars Lipstick, $28; at Nordstrom

e.l.f. Velvet Matte Lipstick
e.l.f. Velvet Matte Lipstick, $3; at e.l.f.

