20 Under-$20 Fall Beauty Buys to Shop Now

We had a nice few months of swiping on some lip gloss and heading out the door because it was too damn hot to bother with much else. But whether you’re celebrating back-to-school season or the fact that you can finally put on makeup without it melting off within seconds, fall is here, which means it’s time get creative with your beauty routine again.

And if you’re looking for new products to replace those of autumn past, your search has ended: We found 20 new fall beauty releases—polishes, lipstick, shadow palettes, and shampoos—to revamp your vanity—and they’re all $20 or less.