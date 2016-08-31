20 Under-$20 Fall Beauty Buys to Shop Now

We had a nice few months of swiping on some lip gloss and heading out the door because it was too damn hot to bother with much else. But whether you’re celebrating back-to-school season or the fact that you can finally put on makeup without it melting off within seconds, fall is here, which means it’s time get creative with your beauty routine again.
And if you’re looking for new products to replace those of autumn past, your search has ended: We found 20 new fall beauty releases—polishes, lipstick, shadow palettes, and shampoos—to revamp your vanity—and they’re all $20 or less.
The newest soon-to-be-cult Lip Tars from OCC come in majorly unexpected shades: Alchemy is a champagne shimmer, Lush (left) is a deep red-violet, and Blackboard is a dark, almost-black green hue.
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tars, $16; at Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics
Photo:
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics
Somehow, the cult brand’s newest release—four new highlighters that feel like a cross between a powder and a liquid—hasn’t sold out yet. This shade is perfect for dark skin tones.
Colourpop Do Not Disturb Highlighter, $8; at Colourpop
Photo:
Colourpop
Have you ever seen a more perfect nail color for fall?
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer Darjeeling Darling, $18; at Smith and Cult
Photo:
Smith & Cult
Perfect for a winged look, the mascara’s rubber wand’s bristles gradually get bigger: The teeny ones on the end nestle into inner corners and along the lower lash line nicely, while the longer ones practically force your outer lashes to fan out in one swipe. One downside: It’s not waterproof.
Maybelline The Falsies Angel Mascara, $9.49; at Target in October
Photo:
Maybelline
This limited-edition brick-red shade benefits Project Chimps—and it’s flattering on just about everyone.
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Project Chimps, $20; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
You’d never guess these majorly blendable, highly pigmented shades are vegan, too.
BH Cosmetics Modern Neutrals 28 Color Matte Eyeshadow Palette, $12; at BH Cosmetics
Photo:
BH Cosmetics
The glycerin and sunflower seed extract in Verb’s new volume shampoo and conditioner lend softness and shine without sacrificing height.
Verb Volume Shampoo and Conditioner, $14 each; at Verb
Photo:
Verb
This refillable magnetic palette lets you customize your makeup on the fly.
Wild Animal Tarteist Pro Custom Magnetic Palette, $12; at Tarte
Photo:
Tarte
With peptides, collagen, hyaluronic acid, and avocado and jojoba oils, ths waterproof liner won’t dry out your lips.
It Cosmetics Your Lips But Better Waterproof Lip Liner Stain in IT Girl Red, $20 at It Cosmetics
Photo:
It Cosmetics
A charcoal-loaded pore strip for under $5? Yes, please.
Sephora Collection Charcoal Nose Strip, $3; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
The easily blendable formula comes in a convenient pen; light-reflecting particles truly make your under-eyes look brighter. Just be sure you don’t try to conceal a blemish with this one: You’ll just end up highlighting it.
No7 Radiant Glow Concealer, $13.99; at Target
Photo:
No7
Stila’s new semi-matte lip liners—available in eight wine-themed shades from rosé to cab—can be used alone for a serious long-wear look or to keep your go-to lipstick from bleeding.
Stila Stay All Day Lip Liner in Cabernet, $18; at Stila
Photo:
Stila
Surprisingly, this is Sephora Collection’s first ultra-matte lipstick—but thanks to shea butter and vitamin E in the 8-shade range, it won’t feel like chalk on your lips four hours later.
Sephora Collection Rouge Matte Lipstick, $12.50; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Ginseng, mulberry, rice peptides, vitamins A, C, and E—should we keep going?—combine to help keep your eyes looking hydrated and bright.
No7 Early Defence Eye Cream, $19.99; at Target
Photo:
Target
The ultra-fine point creates believable brow hairs; the waterproof formula means a dip in the pool won’t ruin your hard work.
Jane Iredale Retractable Brow Pencil, $20; at Jane Iredale
Photo:
Jane Iredale
Context Nail Polish, $18; at Context
Launched in the same hues as the brand’s new demi-matte lipstick collection, these 5-free polishes glide and dry streak-free.
Photo:
Context
Most detox shampoos work by stripping the hair of, well, everything. But Sexy Hair’s newest release is color-safe, so it removes product buildup while keeping your dye-job intact.
Style Sexy Hair Detox Shampoo, $16.95; at Sexy Hair
Photo:
Sexy Hair
This dual-ended brow pen includes an angled crayon to bulk up brows and a tinted gel to keep ’em in place.
Soap & Glory Archery Sculpt & Set, $14; at Walgreens
Photo:
Soap & Glory
With top notes of Italian lemon, apple, and white freesia, Drew Barrymore’s latest fragrance launch from Flower is unexpectedly refreshing for fall.
Flower Sunshine EDP, $19.97; at Walmart
Photo:
FLOWER
Sure, the scent might be a little too kitschy for some, but the warm-apple-pie scent is the most autumnal thing I’ve ever smelled.
The Gnarly Whale Apple Orchard Body Wash, $18; at The Gnarly Whale in September