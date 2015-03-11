The Fall 2015 Beauty Trends You Need to Know About Right Now

Fashion Week has made its mark on New York, London, Milan, and finished off with Paris, leaving us with a slew of daring, brand new, revived, and upgraded beauty looks to study, admire, and more importantly, try. Wigs, gold-leafing, hair accessories, and the resurgence of nail art (yep, NOT just nude) are just a handful of the surprising beauty spotlights that made it out on the runway. And as each week folded into another, things got even more interesting.
While each capital city had a individual specialty for Fall 2015, there were a few overwhelmingly obvious hair and makeup trends we spotted on models walking down the runway. Recap the season ahead with this beauty cheat sheet that covers the trends you need to know about right now.
Hair Accessories
If you didn't chuck your headbands and barrettes, well, consider yourself ahead of the trends. Hair accessories made appearances in every city this season—from the bejeweled clips at Prada to braids tied off with bows at Giles to the 70s-inspired leather barrettes at Derek Lam. Some were more theatrics than others, as models at Dolce and Gabbana walked down the runway with crowns. The takeaway? You don't have to be Blair Waldorf to wear a headband, so find one that fits your personality.
(From Left to Right: Giles, Prada, Derek Lam)
Photo:
Imaxtree
Embellished Eyes
Eye shadow wasn't responsible for all the artistry on lids. Many designers chose to enhance their beauty looks with tiny tattoos, graphic paint, and even gemstones. Perhaps most memorable was Rick Owens who had his models walking down the runway with their entire faces painted in gold-leaf metallic paint.
(From Left to Right: Rodarte, Giamba)
Photo:
Imaxtree
Statement Eye
From new takes on the cat-eye (see above!) to graphic swatches of multicolored shadow, statement, editorial-like eyes secured a spot on this trend list. Many of the looks were created with darker liner and shadows, but designers like Kenzo and Jeremy Scott picked rich, colorful pigment to paint on and around the eyelid. Smokey, charcoal-coated eyes were also big players, giving you even more of a reason to call it your go-to look for fall. Turn to DVF and Tory Burch for inspo.
(From Left to Right: DKNY, Proenza Schouler, Kenzo)
Photo:
Imaxtree
Low Ponytails
Proving that ponytails aren't only for the gym, designers took a hold of this classic to complement their Fall 2015 collections. But it wasn't that high pony (the one you usually gravitate towards when you want to get your hair up and off your neck) that showed up, but a sleek 'do gathered at the nape of the neck. Some designers went for a slicked back approach, while others dressed it up with lacing and other accessories.
(From Left to Right: Christian Dior, Carolina Herrera)
Photo:
Imaxtree
Knotted Buns
Sure, the ballerina bun isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but updos that resembled more like knots than simple coifs were key this season. Some were a bit messier and undone, while others kept hair straight and fly-away free, opting for a simple tuck. Redken Global Creative Director Guido created one of these for the Bottega Veneta collection show—a catwalk event where each model wore a unique hairstyle, while models at the Isabel Marant and Marc Jacobs shows also debuted chic knots.
(From Left to Right: Victoria Beckham, Vera Wang)
Photo:
Imaxtree
Textured Waves
A natural, undone wave showed up once again on the runways this season. Low maintenance, wearable, and easy to create (think air-drying), it's a 'do that we really can't complain about.
(From Left to Right: Jason Wu, Versace)
Photo:
Imaxtree
No Mascara
You might think of mascara as that "finishing touch" product, but designers this season stayed clear of the formula that gives you those fluttery, falsies. That's not to say that eyes were bare—many graphic looks, including the one at Proenza Schouler, left mascara out of the picture. Overall, it gave models a fresh face, no-makeup look that's totally doable at home.
(From Left to Right: Marni, Donna Karan)
Photo:
Imaxtree
Blunt Cuts
Most of these looks utilized wigs, but don't discount the style. Blunt bangs and choppy bobs made a statement, whether it was the rock n' roll inspired 'do from Rebecca Minkoff or even a paint-splattered situation from Jeremy Scott. So if you're going for a bob come fall, think layers, fringe, and movement.
(From Left to Right: Rebecca Minkoff, Akris)
Photo:
Imaxtree
Bold Lips
You don't have to get as dark and vampy as the lipstick used at Giles, but when it came to fashion week lipstick looks, rich, pigmented colors were popular. When models weren't walking the catwalk with little to no color on their pouts, they were showing off cranberry reds, bright purples, and even a scarlet red a la Blugirl and Elizabetta Franchi. (From Left to Right: Marchesa, Giles)
Photo:
Imaxtree
Geometric Nail Art
Granted, nude manicures ran the show, but there was a resurgence of nail art—wearable art, at that—this season. Manicurists backstage grabbed multiple colors and textures and painted on thin and thick horizontal, vertical, and diagonal lines to nails. Some were simply colorblocked horizontal stripes. Others utilized negative space to bring an update the French manicure. All you really need to do to copy this look at home is settle on a base coat and paint on one tiny swipe of another color—or the same hue in a different texture.
(From Left to Right: Au Jour le Jour, Manish Aurora, Rebecca Minkoff)
Photo:
Imaxtree