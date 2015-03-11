The Fall 2015 Beauty Trends You Need to Know About Right Now

Fashion Week has made its mark on New York, London, Milan, and finished off with Paris, leaving us with a slew of daring, brand new, revived, and upgraded beauty looks to study, admire, and more importantly, try. Wigs, gold-leafing, hair accessories, and the resurgence of nail art (yep, NOT just nude) are just a handful of the surprising beauty spotlights that made it out on the runway. And as each week folded into another, things got even more interesting.

While each capital city had a individual specialty for Fall 2015, there were a few overwhelmingly obvious hair and makeup trends we spotted on models walking down the runway. Recap the season ahead with this beauty cheat sheet that covers the trends you need to know about right now.

More From Beauty High:

Watch This Stunning NYFW Beauty Transformation

NYFW Manis You Need to See

Our Favorite Looks From Milan Fashion Week