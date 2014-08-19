Learn How to Tackle Fall’s Hottest Trends with Tips From Wendy Rowe

As the weather cools off, we welcome the opportunity to finally try out all of the amazing trends that we saw on the runways during fall fashion week – that is, if you were one of the few who patiently waited for the proper season to arrive. So, in order to make sure we’re doing the trends justice, we obviously wanted to talk to someone who helps to create them. Wendy Rowe, a world-renowned makeup artist and the beauty artistic consultant for Burberry helped us out on that front by answering some of our questions about this season’s hottest trends. Not only does Wendy do the makeup of some of today’s hottest faces (Olivia Wilde, Olivia Palermo and Kate Hudson to name just a few) she also runs a beauty site in her own name – like we said, the woman is talented.

Below she clues us in on the products we should look out for to help us get the looks we want this fall, and just how exactly to get them.

As the seasons change, we tend to want to change up our makeup look too. What are the top 3 trends that you think we’ll all be wearing this fall?

My top three trends for this fall are:

1. Strong eyes – using a shadow to create a shape.

2. Lots of lashes – There are a number of ways to achieve this trend, like building up your mascara. Good mascaras for this are Bobbi Brown’s No Smudge Mascara or Maxfactor Excess Volume Extreme Impact Mascara. You can also try applying false lashes to the outer corner of the eyes or by getting lash extensions.

3. Cool Lips – I created this with a hint of mauve at Burberry’s AW14 show. [Ed Note: Pictured Above]

The bold brow isn’t going anywhere. If you have a lighter brow naturally, what’s one tip you often give for girls looking to fill in their brows?

Try using a pencil with an angled edge; I like Tom Ford’s Brow Sculptor. Fill in the shape using small strokes in the direction the hair naturally grows.

Typically, fall means we can all bring back our darker lipsticks. What tricks do you have for being able to rock these all day long?

Use a lip liner which has a slightly dry texture over the whole lip before applying lipstick; this will help to define the shape of your lips and also stop the color from bleeding. For a dark lip that is low maintenance go for a matte texture.

And with these darker lipsticks, we all love pairing them with a natural palette but we also know that takes a bit of work. What advice do you have for balancing out that bold lip?

A perfect skin is key to balancing out a bold lip. For a more balanced look try using the Fresh Glow Fluid Foundation from Burberry; it will give you a gorgeous coverage whilst the skin still looks and feels like skin.

Graphic liner was all over the runways for fall and while we’re loving the look, it’s not easy to do yourself. What tips do you have for pulling off a more abstract cat eye yet still making it work for real life?

For a graphic eye that is easy to apply try using an eyeshadow first to create your shape. Then when applying the liner don’t make the shape too solid or thick; this will be more wearable on an every day basis.

And lastly, metallics having been making a comeback for a few seasons now (even showing up on lips!) – how do you suggest we rock the trend off the runway?

For a subtle highlight on the eyes, try using a metallic powder in the centre of the lids. To do this I like Chanel’s Illusion D’Ombre. To make this look wearable on the lips its best to use a metallic lip gloss in the middle of the lip. This will create the idea of a metallic lip that is more flattering and less retro. For a full metallic lip try a texture with only a slightly metallic finish – try MAC’S Viva Glam Lipstick Rihanna 2.