Fall 2014 Must-Have Nail Trend: Minimalistic Manicures

If you didn’t catch the nail trend that was making its way up and down the runway during Fashion Week fall 2014, we’re recapping it for you — in full detail. This season, the saying “less is more” proved true as it’s all about the minimalistic manicures. Luckily for us, minimalist manicures mean minimal work. This simple style is a piece of cake to achieve, and a look that anyone can pull off. Below, we’ve gathered the best minimalistic manicures straight from the runway and we’re filling you in on exactly how the master manicurists created them.

When it comes to fall, a deep maroon nail shade is essential, so it’s no surprise that models were rocking this color during the Kenneth Cole’s show. To get the look, manicurist Gina Edwards for Morgan Taylor used two coats of From Paris With Love, a beautiful, rich, maroon color.

Just because it’s fall, that doesn’t mean we have to stop wearing lighter shades on our nails. Softer shades of blue and grey were big hits on the runway this year. To create this blue-grey manicure from Sally LaPointe’s show, Morgan Taylor’s lead manicurist, Danielle Candido, used the nail polish Scene Queen, and finished it off with a clear top coat.

Minimalist manicures don’t mean that you have to stick to one solid color. Simple and straightforward designs like this one are a cute take on the style. Zoya Polish was used to create this Parisian-inspired, color blocked nail look for Peter Som’s runway show in New York in just three easy steps. Two neutral shades, Charlotte and Severine were used as the base and then Anais, a gorgeous metallic charcoal-black, was applied in a half moon at the cuticle.

We know diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but who doesn’t love some gold? Julie Kandalec, Essie’s lead artist, was the mastermind behind creating this look for Naeem Khan’s show. Using just one coat of the opaque polish Good as Gold followed by semi-sheer Shifting Power as a top coat, this may just be the quickest and cutest manicure to achieve this fall.

While we’re typically used to our nail polish giving off a shine, opting for a matte finish is a great way to spice things up a bit when following the minimalistic trend. To get a look like this one from the Costello Tagliapietra show, just do what Essie manicurist Julie Kandalec did — use Berry Naughty topped with Matte About You!