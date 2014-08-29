The 10 New Fall Nail Polishes You Need This Season

With fall right around the corner, it’s no secret that it’s almost time to switch up our style. As we trade crop tops and flip flops in for cardigans and combat boots, our clothes and shoes aren’t the only parts of our look that could use some tweaking. Fashion can be worn at our fingertips, literally, so we can’t forget about our nail polish.
With a new season comes new collections of nail polish for us to completely gush over. With so many to choose from, we’re almost guaranteed to get lost in the mix. Lucky for you, that’s where we come in. Take a look through our slideshow above, and allow us to be your tour guide through the best new nail polishes for the upcoming fall season!
More From Beauty High:
How to Make Your Nails Stronger
Manicurist Jin Soon Choi Teaches Us Easy Nail Art Techniques
The Best Fast Dry Top Coats Your Nails Need Now
Fashion designer Phillip Lim teamed up with NARS to create “Gold Viper,” a stunning platinum-gold that is certain to turn heads this fall.
3.1 Phillip Lim for NARS Nail Polish Gold Viper, $20, Narscosmetics.com
“Discovery” is our top pick from Formula X’s 2014 Fall Collection, Brushed Metallics. This gorgeous teal polish is matte, while being metallic at the same time — best of both worlds.
Formula X Discovery, $12.50, Sephora.com
Dior's "Tra-la-la" is the perfect nudey-pink to go with any look this fall.
Dior Tra-la-la, $25, Dior.com
Just because the summer's coming to an end doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to bright polishes. Sinful Color's "Dream On" is the perfect shade of fuschia for fall.
Sinful Colors Dream On, $1.99, Walgreens.com
Essie’s Dressed to Kilt is described as a dangerously seductive, juicy, ripe red and we couldn’t agree more. Perfect for apple picking, or a night out on the town — if there’s one red you need this fall, this is it.
Essie Dressed to Kilt, $8.50, Essie.com
Sharing the same name as the new collection, China Glaze's “All Aboard” is definitely the star of the show. This creamy purple screams fall.
China Glaze All Aboard, $7.50, Beautybrands.com
Essie’s “Style Cartel” is a cobalt blue so bold it’ll be the staple in your own fall nail polish collection.
Essie Style Cartel, $8.50, Essie.com
Nothing says fall quite like shades of cranberry. So, when Zoya took the classic color and infused it with a metallic copper finish to create “Teigen,” you know it was love at first sight for us.
Zoya Teigen, $9, Zoya.com
OPI’s “My Dogsled is a Hybrid” is a creamy sea green that is sure to add some glam even during the fall’s gloomiest days.
OPI My Dogsled is a Hybrid, $6.95, Amazon.com
Chanel’s “Delight” is the ultimate golden bronze mixed with copper and champagne glitter to add some sparkle, without clashing with the earth tone ensembles we love rocking in the fall.
Chanel Delight, $27, Chanel.com