Fall 2014 Makeup Trend Breakdown: Pops of Color

Take even just a quick peek at the fall 2014 shows from Fashion Week, and you’ll see that bright eye makeup aren’t just for the warmer months. While jewel tones will always be worn in autumn, try switching things up by applying a bit of neon or metallic to your lids. A rule of thumb when wearing bright eye colors, however, is to keep the rest of your makeup subdued. Bright eye makeup should be the focal point of the face, so a bold lip or heavily blushed and contoured cheeks will compete with each other, which can end up looking way too made up. Take a look at some of these bright eye makeup ideas and be bold this fall!

Blue eyeliner has been a favorite trend for the past few seasons, so why not take it a step further and try a blue smokey eye? This look from Anna Sui, created by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, is a bold way to play up your natural eye color and create a bit of drama. To recreate this look, try smudging a cobalt metallic shadow, such as Stila Jewel Eyeshadow in Blue Sapphire, or Ulta Brand Color Cream Eye in Magentic Blue right on the lid and just below the lower lash line.

When lining the inner rim of the eye, the standard color is usually white or black, but designer Veronique Branquinho teamed up with MAC Cosmetics to showcase a vivid orange liner for an unexpected pop of color at this fall show. To get this neon look, dip a wet angled eye brush into MAC Orange Eyeshadow and apply above a thin black line done with regular black pencil. For a more simple application, CK One Color Double-Ended Eyeliner in Candy can be applied above black eyeliner and on the water line.

Green eye shadow doesn’t often get the attention it deserves, but at the fall 2014 Chanel show, neon green eye shadow made a big debut. Makeup artist Peter Phillips used a blend of metallic silver eyeshadows on the base of the lid, and brought in a bright neon green that only extended from mid-lash line to the outer corner of the eye. To get this look at home, lightly dust L’Oreal Infalliable Eye Shadow Butterfly Collection in Silver Sky on the lids. For the pop of green, try Ulta Brand Color Pure Eye Shadow in Avo on to the outer half of the lid with a small eye shadow brush.

Makeup artist Tom Pecheux created this look at the Badgley Mischka’s fall 2014 show, recreating the look of the “American golden years” by keeping the face and lips simple and drawing attention to the eyes with a thick gold-lined lid and thin black winged liner on top. To create this metallic look, swipe NYX Liquid Crystal Eyeliner in Crystal Gold on the lid, let dry, then finish off with Prestige Cosmetics Liquid Eyeliner in Envy. Bring out the edge of the liner just a bit for a simple cat eye.

Who says pink is only reserved for lips and cheeks? Makeup artist Sharon Dowsett proved that pink can be an all over theme at the Ashish fall 2014 show by using pink lipstick on the eyelids! Dowsett placed Maybelline lipstick in Fuschia Flash and Hot Plum on the outer corner of the eyes. For the center of the lid, a faint, shimmery purple was used, similar to Ulta Brand Eye Shadow in Bloom.