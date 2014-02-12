New York Fashion Week Fall 2014: Color Theories

New York Fashion Week might be just winding down, but we’re still not over the colorful beauty looks we witnessed over the last few days. Everything from gold hair at Suno (and gold-tipped braids at Mara Hoffman) to mossy green eyes at Peter Som, we were presented with an array of color this season.

What we liked even more was the fact that these colors popped up everywhere from the eyelids to hair, proving once again that beauty can be fun if you choose to mix it up a bit. From standout eyeliner to out of this world hair color, check out the main color theories from Fall 2014, so you know what to look out for.

