New York Fashion Week Fall 2014: Color Theories

New York Fashion Week might be just winding down, but we’re still not over the colorful beauty looks we witnessed over the last few days. Everything from gold hair at Suno (and gold-tipped braids at Mara Hoffman) to mossy green eyes at Peter Som, we were presented with an array of color this season.
What we liked even more was the fact that these colors popped up everywhere from the eyelids to hair, proving once again that beauty can be fun if you choose to mix it up a bit. From standout eyeliner to out of this world hair color, check out the main color theories from Fall 2014, so you know what to look out for.
More From Beauty High:
Forget the Rules: Learn How to Use Makeup in Non-Traditional Ways
Orlando Pita Declares Short Hair is Here to Stay at Oscar de la Renta
Rodarte 2014: Metallic Lips and the Perfect Subtle Waves
Find out which colors we've been spotting on the runways this New York Fashion Week so you'll know what to keep an eye out for come fall.
BLUE: At Herve Leger, Laurent Philippon for Bumble and Bumble gave the ponytails a fierce blue streak with extensions.
PINK: Val Garland for MAC Cosmetics accentuated the model's bare skin, with a berry colored shadow over the lid at BCBG Max Azria.
BLUE: To complement the soft milkmaid braids at WHIT, the models went for a baby blue shade of nail polish.
Photo:
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
BLUE: James Boehmer for NARS Cosmetics gave an edgy twist to the soft makeup at Creatures Of The Wind with blue liner.
PINK: We love the babydoll pink makeup at Marissa Webb, created by Alice Lane for Maybelline.
PINK: Hannah Murray for NARS Cosmetics created a semi-burnt pink look at Helmut Lang.
GREEN: Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics gave the models a little shimmer on their lids at Altuzarra, with green glitter placed over the eyelid.
GREEN: We love the dramatic green look at Derek Lam, created by Tom Pecheux for Esteé Lauder.
Photo:
Anna Webber
GREEN: Mossy green was the look at Peter Som, created by Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics and topped off with a liquid gloss.
GREY: Grey lids and a drastic liner, we love the look at Emerson, created by Tia Hebron for Bobbi Brown.
GREY: Aaron de Mey for Maybelline brought galactic glam at Jill Stuart, with grey rimmed eyes.
GREY: This smokey eye got an upgrade at Nicole Miller from James Kaliardos for MAC Cosmetics, proving that a wash of grey can be more powerful than black at times.
GOLD: A bold brow and a gold lid, we love the look at Tracy Reese, with makeup by Mally Roncal for Mally Beauty.
GOLD: Odile Gilbert took gold to a whole new level at Suno, painting the parts of hair with gold.
GOLD: By placing a touch of gold right above the cupid's bow to enhance the pout, James Boehmer for NARS Cosmetics caught our attention with this breathtaking look at Naeem Khan (and gold lids to match).