Every Fall Beauty Trend at a Drugstore Price

If you’re like us and have been following the fall beauty trends with a close eye, then you’re already gearing up for the upcoming season. Whether searching for inspiration on Pinterest or walking the aisles of Sephora, you’re on the hunt for the trends. The only small issue? Prepping for a whole season of new trends can give your credit card a big workout. That’s why we’ve put together some fabulous drugstore products that will still give you that high end look — for way, way less.
The truth is, looking expensive doesn’t have to be, well, expensive. With smart shopping and, of course, testing out the actual product, no one will be the wiser in knowing whether you spent $10 or $100. Check out some of our fabulous drugstore finds to achieve the latest fall trends and let us know what trends you’ll be trying in the comments below!
If you thought you couldn't rock bright colors in fall —think again! Adding bright pops of color to the eyes was a huge trend on the fall 2014 runway, and this look can easily be taken from the catwalk to the street with several easy drugstore products. Revlon's ColorStay 16 Hour Pacific Coast Collection includes both nude colors and bright sea-inspired blues so that you can get the best of both worlds. Ulta Brand Automatic Eyeliner comes in several stunning shades to either be placed on the lower lash line or right above the top lashes. For a super easy pop of color, try NYX Roll On Shimmer, a sparkly powder that glides right on your lids.
The Lanvin show was filled with black eyeliner, but instead of just your average line, the ink jet color was drawn halfway up the lid. While a bold look, if executed in small steps, anyone can pull off a bold, black makeup. Start by drawing a thick black line against your eyelashes, then continue up to just below your crease. Some awesome drugstore products that can help you achieve this look are L'Oreal's Voluminous Smoldering Eyeliner, which has a waxy consistency that's perfect for smudging. Another great option is CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner, which has it's own built in sharpener and smudging tip. If you prefer a more liquid consistency, try Essence Gel Liner for a perfectly waterproof black lid.
The best kind of lip color for fall is a mixed berry, and while you can definitely get the look with lipstick, we're all about using a stain for this. As always, when applying a lip color, prep your lips with an exfoliator and moisturizing balm, then lightly dab on the stain, building the color as you go until it looks just the way you want. While some stains can soak into the lips, having a drying effect, Revlon ColorStay Moisture Stain gives the opposite result. Vitamin E and aloe give lips a noruishing treat, while a wide range of berry colors help you to change up your look for every day of the week. More great options include CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain, which offers hours of color that won't budge, and Ulta Brand Double Duty Lipstain and Balm, a two-sided pen for the look of a stain and the benefits of a balm.
Metallics ran rampant at the fall shows, from striking eyeshadow or shimmering nails. The best part? Mixing metals is encouraged, so feel free to try a bunch of different hues for a look thats anything but boring. We're fans of Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo Metal Eyeshadow, a 24-hour gel shadow that doesn't crease or cake. NYX Studio Liquid Liner is a great choice if you're easing your way into the metallic game and want to try a little bit at a time. Metallic nail colors like Sally Hansen ColorFoil are perfect for getting the cutting edge look.
Despite many seasons of lavish nail designs and mixed colors, this fall, manicures are heading back to basics. Rich, dark hues are your best bet, and the essence of simple elegance. Essie's fall 2014 collection, which has a villainous vibe with names like "Style Cartel" and "Partner in Crime", features the perfect deep Autumn shades. Another lovely option is Revlon's ColorStay Longwear Enamel in French Roast, which looks like melted dark chocolate (yum!). For a beautiful deep plum that's sure to turn heads, try OPI's In the Cable Car Pool Lane.
If you're not ready to take the full-on Nicole Richie pastel hair plunge but want to take part in this trend, try a temporary color. Splat Hair Chalk can be applied to small sections of hair at a time and shampood out with ease. Garnier Color Styler Intense Wash-Out Color is a bit longer lasting and will come out in about 2-3 washes. Wicked Crown Hair Color Chalks comes in a package of 12, allowing you to either go monochromatic or multi-colored.
