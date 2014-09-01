The New Beauty Products You Need This September

Sad as we may be that summer is coming to an end, the blow is lessened by the fact that September means all kinds of new, daring beauty trends. From metallics to minimalistic manicures to graphic liner, the fall 2014 beauty trends have us giddy. Not to mention, now’s the time when beauty brands come out with all new skin and hair care products, too.

This September, innovation has hit hard in terms of products. Between roll-up gel eyeliner and a gel-serum hybrid for ultra hydration, no stone has been left unturned. Take a look at our favorite new fall beauty products above, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

