The New Beauty Products You Need This September

Sad as we may be that summer is coming to an end, the blow is lessened by the fact that September means all kinds of new, daring beauty trends. From metallics to minimalistic manicures to graphic liner, the fall 2014 beauty trends have us giddy. Not to mention, now’s the time when beauty brands come out with all new skin and hair care products, too.
This September, innovation has hit hard in terms of products. Between roll-up gel eyeliner and a gel-serum hybrid for ultra hydration, no stone has been left unturned. Take a look at our favorite new fall beauty products above, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
The color saturation of a lipstick in the convenient tube of a roll up crayon, LORAC's new Matte Lip Color delivers on color and lasts through lunch.
LORAC Cosmetics PRO Matte Lip Color, $16, LORACcosmetics.com
A gel-serum hybrid from one of the most trusted names in skin care, Boscia's Cool Blue Hydration Essenece works to bring you lasting hydration while cooling your sin.
Boscia Cool Blue Hydration Essence, $48, Sephora.com
The quality of a gel liner with the ease of a mechanical pencil? Sign us up. Hourglass' newest liner is easily our new favorite product.
Hourglass Mechanical Gel Liner, $45, Sephora.com
The anti-acne answer to Kate Somerville's original DermalQuench, this treatment for clear skin infuses oxygen into your skin and controls acne causing bacteria for your best skin ever.
Kate Somerville DermalQuench Clear Anti-Acne Treatment, $58, KateSomerville.com
Your favorite lip balm just got twice as good. Chapstick's double-ended hydration stick works to moisturize on one end, and renew on the other. Double the benefit!
Chapstick Hydration Lock Moisture and Renew, $2.99, Drugstore.com
With metallics being one of the biggest trends for fall, this dark purple lacquer from OCC makeup makes us swoon.
OCC Unknown Pleasures Nail Lacquer in Pagan, $10, OCCmakeup.com
The more texture, the better when it comes to hair, which is why we already can't stop spritzing the Living Proof Instant Texture Mist. Use on damp or dry hair for a completely different look, but either way, you'll look amazing.
Living Proof Instant Texture Mist, $26, Sephora.com
Available in 6 different shades, this new balm from Sephora is as moisturizing as it is playful.
Sephora Kiss Me Balm, $8, Sephora.com