Fall TV Show Line Up: The Beauty Looks We’re Excited to See

Dust off your remote controls and fluff up your couch pillows: There’s a brand new crop of addictive TV shows coming your way. While a must-watch new series means lots of laughter and drama, it also means tons of new hair and makeup inspiration. Whether it’s from a character’s haircut, bold lip color or her perfect, clear skin, if it looks great on TV, we instantly want to get the look.
With so many gorgeous leading ladies lighting up our TV screens this fall, it’s safe to say we have great expectations for the hair and makeup looks that are to come. Check out the handful of shows we’re eagerly awaiting, and tell us: Which character (past or present) has the best beauty look?
If the trailer for "Reign" is any indication, this show is going to be awesome. We have high hopes that Adelaide Kane, playing Mary, Queen of Scots, will be debuting tons of new looks throughout the show.
Image via IMDB
Just like "Game of Thrones" became one of our go-to sources for braid inspiration, "The White Queen"—the only show on this list that’s already started—will make us reach for our curling irons and berry-hued lip stains to try and recreate the romantic hair and makeup.
Image via IMDB
"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." looks like it’ll be an action-packed new show, and with a trio of gorgeous leading ladies, we’re sure their beauty looks will be just as kick-butt as they are.
Image via IMDB
"Sleepy Hollow" mixes the supernatural with both mystery and adventure, but we’re especially excited to see how Detective Abbie Mills (played by Nicole Beharie) stays at the top of the beauty game throughout the new series.
Image via IMDB
"Betrayal," a storyline about Sara (played by Hannah Ware), an unhappily married photographer who has an affair. Trashy TV at its finest, perhaps, but we're betting on gorgeous beauty looks from the photographer-cheater.
Image via IMDB
Photo:
IMDB/IMDB
"Trophy Wife" is bound to make us crack up laughing, even while we try to figure out the secret behind Malin Akerman’s perfect, glowing skin.
Image via IMDB
"The Crazy Ones," a new comedy series this fall, looks like a hilarious and touching story between the father-daughter duo played by Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Sure, we’re looking forward to seeing our favorite funny man on TV, but we’re eagerly anticipating seeing Sarah rock the corporate chic look.
Image via IMDB
Though we only caught a glimpse of Minka Kelly in the trailer for this futuristic crime drama, we’re looking forward to seeing her flawless complexion and perfect hair and makeup on "Almost Human."
Image via IMDB