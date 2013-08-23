New Nail Polish Colors For Fall That We Can’t Wait to Wear

A new season is almost upon us and with it comes a plethora of new colors for our nails. Sure, we’re excited for the fall beauty trends happening in hair and makeup, but what really gets us giddy is nail polish.

From matte to shimmer, dark hues to brights, fall brings some very unexpected polish choices to experiment with. But while having so many amazing colors to pick from might feel overwhelming, there’s something for every girl, outfit, personality and mood. Here are some of the latest shades that caught our eye—we’ll certainly be testing these out next season!

More From Beauty High:

Fall Nail Polish Preview: Texture Everywhere

Latest Trend in Nail Art: Cuticle Tattoos

How to Fix Every Nail Problem in the Book