Fall Must-Haves: New Beauty Products We’ll Be Using This Season

Fall may be our favorite time of year, and it’s not just because of the return of the pumpkin spice latte. Bright, poppy lip colors and beach waves have dominated our selfies for the past few months and while we love the look of summer, we’re ready for the deep wine lips and tips that autumn has to offer. This season especially, the trends are leaning towards ’90s grunge and matte finishes, and the opportunities are endless.
New seasons bring new products, and to get the trends this fall, we’ve got a crop of new products that have already become staples. Above, we’ve rounded up our must-have products for fall, including everything from a hair mask to a navy eyeliner. Take a look at our picks above and tell us which products you can’t live without this season in the comments below!
Here's what we'll have in our beauty arsenal come fall.
Considering structured brows are one of the biggest fall trends, keeping ours in shape is a must. With a good brow gel that's about two shades lighter than our natural color, your eyebrows stay in place with a tailored look.
Benefit Gimme Brow, $22, Benefitcosmetics.com
With fall comes cooler weather, and while we're excited for sweaters and scarves, our skin is definitely about to feel the effects of dry air. Enter Dr. Jart's new Ceramidin Cream, which has already made a dramatic difference in how much moisture our skin retains. After using it a few weeks, your skin's natural ability to hold on to hydration is upped, so the cream helps with short and long term moisture.
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream, $48, Birchbox.com
We admit it: We're nail polish junkies. We've tested out more polishes, nail art tools and top coats than we'd like to say, but all this just means that when a truly great product comes along, we buy in bulk. Available online come September, Formula X nail polish by Sephora is the longest lasting top coat we've ever tried. Our manicures have lasted through Fashion Week, an apartment move and countless washed dishes, all without chips for at least eight days. We're serious when we tell you it's worth every cent.
Formula X Nail Polish Available Online September 2013, $10-$14, Sephora.com
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
A refreshing fragrance change from summer to fall, Jimmy Choo's Flash gives that air of glam on a day when you're wearing boots and knitted scarves.
Jimmy Choo Flash, $75, Sephora.com
Red lips are a classic, and our favorite way to get the look to last is by using a lip liner on the entire lip. MAC's Retro Matte collection, with the matte finish of the famed Ruby Woo lipstick in a range of shades, includes this killer lip liner in Trust in Red that just begs to be worn with a cat eye.
MAC Pro Longwear Lip Pencil in Trust in Red, $19.50, MACCosmetics.com
Two of our favorite makeup trends for fall are the cat eye and navy liner, so naturally we decided to combine the two. For the ultimate navy cat eye, we use a thin eyeliner brush with NARS' new Ubangi Eye Paint. The pigment is rich and the formula is silky, plus it practically tattoos itself to your eyelids for 18 hours of wear.
NARS Eye Paint in Ubangi, $25, NARSCosmetics.com
Much like our skin drying out come autumn, our hair does the same. Twice a week, we'll be swapping out conditioner for this Diamond Oil hair mask from Redken, a guaranteed way to keep our hair from looking fried during fall. To up the ante on this mask, apply to damp hair and put hair in a shower cap. Aim your blow dryer on your hair on high for about 10 minutes, then let the mask soak for another 10. Wash out as you normally would, and you'll step out of the shower with silky strands.
Redken Diamond Oil Deep Facets Hair Treatment, $20, Ulta.com
From the celebrity hairstylist known for making women the most beautiful version of themselves comes Ted Gibson Beauty, a cosmetics line designed to do the same. When we tried lip gloss from the line, we instantly knew the rich, pigmented color and lasting shine would be a staple in our makeup bag come September.
Ted Gibson Lip Gloss, Available September 2013, Tedgibsonbeauty.com