Fall Must-Haves: New Beauty Products We’ll Be Using This Season

Fall may be our favorite time of year, and it’s not just because of the return of the pumpkin spice latte. Bright, poppy lip colors and beach waves have dominated our selfies for the past few months and while we love the look of summer, we’re ready for the deep wine lips and tips that autumn has to offer. This season especially, the trends are leaning towards ’90s grunge and matte finishes, and the opportunities are endless.

New seasons bring new products, and to get the trends this fall, we’ve got a crop of new products that have already become staples. Above, we’ve rounded up our must-have products for fall, including everything from a hair mask to a navy eyeliner. Take a look at our picks above and tell us which products you can’t live without this season in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

How to Prepare Your Hair For Fall: Experts Give Their Best Tips

Expert Tips to Rocking Dark Lips This Fall

Fall’s Biggest Nail Polish Trends: What to Put on Your Tips