Fall 2013 Trend Report: 12 Trends to Get You Through the Season

Each fall season we can’t wait to spend all of our hard-earned money on leather boots, cozy sweaters and deep, dark lipsticks – our entire last month of summer is basically spent dreaming about our upcoming fall wardrobe. This season is of course no different, as we’ve already bookmarked quite a few capes and knee high boots that we’ll be stocking up on, as well as our dream matte navy blue nail polish and the perfect burgundy lipstick.

To help you make sure you’re not missing out on any looks as you head off to the stores – and when you’re there – if you’re wondering why your hair salon has stocked up on so many “dry texture sprays,” we’ve gathered some of the most important fall trends of the season and broken them down for you. Here are the 12 top trends that were spotted on the fall 2013 runways as well as the stories behind how the looks were created, and how you can take them to the streets. Let us know which ones you’ll be rocking this season in the comments below!

