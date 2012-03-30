Fall 2012 Beauty Trends: Top 10 You Need To Know

Now that Fall 2012 fashion month has come and gone, and we have comfortably settled into our spring trends (who isn’t stocking up on every single shade of pink and coral lipstick they can?) it’s time to reflect on what we learned over that crazy, crazy thing that we call Fashion Week. This way, we can decide what we can get ahead of the game on and try to rock now (we all do it, no one has patience to wait for the appropriate seasons) and then of course what we need to do to have our hair and makeup ready when the fall weather rolls in.
Above we’ve compiled the top 10 Fall 2012 beauty trends that you need to know — we sorted through hundreds of pictures, and these will be the ones that you will find most prevalent in the coming season. Although they may not be what you can exactly take to the streets and wear yourselves, we believe that you have the beauty savvy (and we’ll help you with additional tutorials over the coming months) to pull from this groundwork of trends and show your friends and family just how in-the-know you are.
Images by Rolando Robinson
The simple center part is no longer a boring style. This 70s inspired look, was given a trendy edge by adding soft waves and kinks at shows such as Rachel Zoe and Carven.
Sleek and straight locks made a statement on the runways this Fall 2012 season, at shows such as Victoria Beckham. Guido Palau added extensions to many of the models' hair to provide a blunt edge.
Embellished and bold brows were the talk of the runways for fall, with Chanel stealing the show. Creative director Peter Philips added crystal-themed brows to match the theme of the show, which took 3 hours per pair to make.
Hair was taken to new heights at many of the shows this fall, with the ever-famous bouffant as an inspiration. From Derek Lam's modern school girl look to Carolina Herrera's soft headband with height.
Nails have been quite the topic of conversation for a few seasons now, and Fall 2012 saw both a neutral nail, and a gorgeous jewel tone. Embrace these royal shades and don't be afraid to test them out with the "grown out" manicure that was seen at Ruffian and Antonio Berardi.
Surprisingly, a huge trend on the runway this fall was bare lashes. To complete the au natural look, lashes were left with no mascara we're not sure we'll be mimicking this trend anytime soon!
One trend we can get on board with though, is the gorgeous pale pink lip shade that was spotted everywhere. From DKNY to Elie Tahari, these pink pouts are the perfect way to give your lips just a hint of color for any situation.
We've been talking about the new trend of ponytails for awhile now, and this Fall 2012 showed that it is sticking around. These ponies got a bit prissier, with an added sleekness and hair accessory or two!
Side parts were also a must this season, but as that isn't really anything new, what REALLY caught our eye is that they were constantly slicked down with product. Whether it was a light dose of hairspray or a heavy layer of a gel substance, hair more often than not just looked wet!
If you've been hesitant about getting into the eyeliner game, it's about time to get over it. This Fall 2012 is all about the graphic eye, with everything from geo shapes drawn at Altuzarra to colored lines at Anna Sui.