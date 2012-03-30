Fall 2012 Beauty Trends: Top 10 You Need To Know

Now that Fall 2012 fashion month has come and gone, and we have comfortably settled into our spring trends (who isn’t stocking up on every single shade of pink and coral lipstick they can?) it’s time to reflect on what we learned over that crazy, crazy thing that we call Fashion Week. This way, we can decide what we can get ahead of the game on and try to rock now (we all do it, no one has patience to wait for the appropriate seasons) and then of course what we need to do to have our hair and makeup ready when the fall weather rolls in.

Above we’ve compiled the top 10 Fall 2012 beauty trends that you need to know — we sorted through hundreds of pictures, and these will be the ones that you will find most prevalent in the coming season. Although they may not be what you can exactly take to the streets and wear yourselves, we believe that you have the beauty savvy (and we’ll help you with additional tutorials over the coming months) to pull from this groundwork of trends and show your friends and family just how in-the-know you are.

Images by Rolando Robinson