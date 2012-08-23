Fall 2012 Beauty Trend Guide: 12 Trends You Need to Know Right Now

As the summer air cools down and fall clothes hit stores in full force, all we can think about are fall trends. From deeply-hued makeup shades to warmer knits, the thought of pulling on a knee-high boot and rocking a bold berry lip is ever so enticing. But, while the last few warm days of summer make their way out the door, it’s high time to educate ourselves on all that is trending for the fall season.

During the Fall 2012 fashion week shows (from New York to Paris) we saw countless models going through a variety of looks on the runways. Speaking with makeup artists and hairstylists backstage, we learned more than a few tricks of the trade — as well as what to expect to see on the red carpet and the streets this season. We also learned just how to pull off the biggest looks, and which may be too tricky to pull off in real life (much as we may lust after them).

Here, we break down the biggest beauty trends for Fall 2012, from berry lips to flushed cheeks. Take the tips that we learned backstage and try them out yourself! Of course, if the runway look is a bit too avant-garde, see how you can adjust it to work for you.

Graphics by Rolando Robinson