Fall 2012 Beauty Trend Guide: 12 Trends You Need to Know Right Now

As the summer air cools down and fall clothes hit stores in full force, all we can think about are fall trends. From deeply-hued makeup shades to warmer knits, the thought of pulling on a knee-high boot and rocking a bold berry lip is ever so enticing. But, while the last few warm days of summer make their way out the door, it’s high time to educate ourselves on all that is trending for the fall season.
During the Fall 2012 fashion week shows (from New York to Paris) we saw countless models going through a variety of looks on the runways. Speaking with makeup artists and hairstylists backstage, we learned more than a few tricks of the trade — as well as what to expect to see on the red carpet and the streets this season. We also learned just how to pull off the biggest looks, and which may be too tricky to pull off in real life (much as we may lust after them).
Here, we break down the biggest beauty trends for Fall 2012, from berry lips to flushed cheeks. Take the tips that we learned backstage and try them out yourself! Of course, if the runway look is a bit too avant-garde, see how you can adjust it to work for you.
Graphics by Rolando Robinson
Wine-stained and berry lips were all the rage on the runway, from a full-on wine pout to a multi-colored berry lined lip.
When doing the full wine lip look, keep the rest of your makeup to a minimum like they did at Rochas.
The berry lip at Behnaz Sarafpour was a soft stain that is perfect for the fall season and easy to take off the runway.
The Jenny Packham show featured a multi-colored wine stained lip, showcasing a deeper color at the lip line and a softer shade in the middle.
Instead of doing a drastic side part, many stylists chose the '70s-inspired middle part and loose wave, keeping in theme with the free-flowing vibe of the era.
Even when the hair was parted in the middle, it often featured a rather messy part.
Whether you keep your hair sleek (another big trend) or mess it up a bit, trying this look is a fun way to mix up your normal side part.
The part is a nod to the '70s and often models were spotted with loose waves (or loose updos).
At Yigal Azrouel, this messy, yet not exactly wavy look was on-point with the '70s era.
Every season there are a few out-there shows, and fall was no different. But, the rhinestones and bedazzling that we saw on models faces are a great way to take inspiration to other areas (like adding studs to our nails).
In addition to brows being bold, fun appliques were spotted in numerous shows. Chanel made the brows the statement of the look by adding crystal-themed brows to each model (which took three hours per pair to make)!
The late '60s and early '70s clearly influenced the Miu Miu show, which featured models with blue and white painted eyes and rhinestone appliques.
You can always count on a few "out there" shows, and although we would never tell you to wear this trend, adding butterflies into your fall prints is definitely something to consider.
Finally, Jeremy Scott (known for his always over-the-top shows) taught us how bright lipstick, bright hair and occasionally, a great cheek-defining design can complete a look. But, we wouldn't advise wearing this one at home ...
Natural makeup will always remain a constant season after season. The key to this look is to make your skin care routine your top priority.
The natural trend isn't exactly new, but it is fairly simple to adjust to your look. Get your flawless base down first and then add just a hint of peach color into your cheeks and lips.
Burberry's play on natural is for the girl who loves a good bronze eyelid. Go bare on the rest of your face but make your eye the statement.
At Ports 1961, the brow and beige eye makeup were the main points of the look. But, when you're playing with such subtle makeup shades, don't forget to add a touch of color on your lip like a light pink or soft nude.
At Preen, the makeup artists used the "just-kissed" makeup trick to bring the lip color into the center of the lip, simply staining the inner lip area.
Metallics have been a trend for seasons and seasons, and this makeup standby is an easy way to add a touch of glitz to any look.
Adding the metallic to the center of your lid instead of your entire lid is a fun way to mix up your look, like the artists did at the Tess Giberson show.
At Christian Dior, the models wore just a little bit of gold shadow on their lids, a classic look that anyone can pull off.
At Carlos Miele, the gold shimmer was brought down into the corner of each of the model's eyes which opens up the eye.
Even the lightest swipe of metallic on the lid (like seen here at DKNY) can help to add just a some lightness to your face.
The "Butterfly" or "Peacock" trend was seen a lot on the fall runways,
like this look at Roberto Cavalli. Getting crafty with your makeup
application is a fun way to take on the fall colors.
The look above from Prabal Gurung alternated blue and green to add dimension to the eye.
The makeup artists at Roberto Cavalli mixed purple, green and gold for this look.
Prada's mixture of colors on the eyes extended all the way into the brow area (and bleaching of course occurred as well) the striking look will never happen off the runway, but it's certainly fun to look at!
Jason Wu had a more subtle take on the peacock effect, creating a gradient across the lid.
Rather than settle for a French twist or a simple volumized ponytail, high-volume bouffants were all over the runways for fall.
Hair is reaching new heights this season, with retro-style bouffants taking center stage at fashion week like this fully-teased style at Chris Benz.
Derek Lam's take on the "naughty schoolgirl" resulted in models with disheveled bouffants and high-volume ponytails that we feel head-over-heels for.
Carolina Herrera's girls showed us how to keep that volume pushed off of our faces -- with a headband of course!
To complete the faux bob look at Oscar de la Renta, every model has extra volume added to their hair (like we said, new heights!) and a cute headband to match.
A bold red lip will always be a staple, from the runway to the street.
The classic red lip will never go out of style, and Marc by Marc Jacobs proved that the look can stand alone.
Ruffian's classic red lipstick was custom-made backstage by MAC artists, but you can also of course pick up their limited-edition shade (that has made a routine to market from the SS 12 season) to try to get the look.
Monique Lhuillier paired a red lip with silver eyelids for spot-on elegance.
To dress up a sleek updo, finish it with a classic red lip.
Looking flushed and healthy is the new "in" thing to be, which we obviously can't argue against.
Having a flushed cheek look is on-trend this season as well and Ralph Lauren paired the look with a slick black liner.
What goes with a bold brow? A rosy cheek of course!
The flushed cheek trend doesn't have to stay in the pink and red color range. Using a pretty peach (and adding plenty of highlighter) is a great way to add color into your fall wardrobe.
Keep in mind when you're adding blush to the apples of your cheeks that you still need to blend. For this look, the girls at Pucci had a natural flush with plenty of color, but it was still blended into the face for a healthy glow.
The strong brow look of the '80s are back (think Brooke Shields and you can never go wrong) so step away from the tweezers.
Bold brows aren't going away anytime soon. Decide whether you feel more comfortable with a gel or powder product, and always apply the product in layers (it's easy to add more than it is to take away).
This minimalistic makeup look was completed by the fierce eyebrow. Don't forget that even if you've achieved the shape of the brow that you want, you should always set them with a clear brow gel.
At Chloe, the full, bushier brow helped to convey a downtown girl. If you have spacing in your natural brow just fill them in (again with powder or pencil) using soft upward strokes.
This contrasting brow seen at Balmain proves that you don't need to dye your brows to match your hair color.
Rooney Mara's blunt bang (and blunt cut) took the fashion world by storm this season and her influence popped up all over the runway.
Many of the shows featured eye-grazing faux bang extensions like the image above, from Marni.
At Versace the blunt bang was Rooney Mara-esque.
For Antonio Berardi's show, the blunt bangs even resulted in blunt sideburns!
For Elie Saab's show the blunt bangs were so obviously faux that it was a bit odd. The rest of the hair was free-flowing when the models walked the runway, but the bang piece was stuck in place.
To jazz up a simple black liner look, makeup artists got much more creative with the cat eye.
The makeup artists backstage at Altuzarra got crafty with their liner, drawing a geometric shape deep into the corner of the eye.
For Anna Sui, a bright blue winged liner was used and a blue dot on the bottom lash line accented the look.
Sometimes all it takes to complete the look is an extra-thick wing of black liner.
The eyes at Catherine Malandrino had a thick cat-eye wing and were traced with various colors of shadow to accent the look.