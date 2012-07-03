The Best of the Best: Fall 2012 Beauty Ads

The summer may seem alive and well, but before you know it, the sun will start setting earlier and the temperature will drop. Summer rooftop parties will become a thing of the past, and you will be gearing up for another year. But don’t let this knowledge bring you down!
Everyone from Dior to Clinique is coming out with page-turning new Fall 2012 beauty ads out there that are sure to bring you out of your summertime woes. We have collected some of our favorites and we want to share them with you! Click through the slideshow above and be sure to tell us your favorite down below.
Blake Lively takes control and demands attention in this perfume ad by Gucci.
Chanel can do no wrong, especially when it comes to their ads which always seem to deserve an award.
This ad is fresh, simple, and sophisticated, just like Bobbi Brown's products.
Givenchy can do everything from light and fun to dark and alluring, and in this ad they show off how to be both mysterious and still remain enticing.
Animal print and a winged eye? Dior knows how to keep on trend.
A pop of a bright lip and beautifully done eyeshadow really shows what YSL is all about.
We love how this Dolce and Gabbana ad captures the lingering feel of summer while introducing fall through its use of light browns and creamy whites.
Burberry always has a way of making even the simplest of ads eye-catching.