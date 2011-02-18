Fall 2011 Beauty Trends That You Can Actually Wear Right Now

Since we’ve had quite an influx of beauty lately (I mean it’s been hard to contain our excitement over here, with all of the gorgeous creations) we’re a bit inspired to start playing with the new looks on ourselves. Even though it’s not quite yet fall, there are a few runway looks that we may want to start jumping on now – or we just know ourselves well enough to know that we aren’t patient enough to wait for the proper season.
The slideshow above contains our favorite looks that are easily relatable for everyday, real people. Click through and choose what you’ll be trying out for fall (or right now!).
This slicked back style was huge on the runways this year, and is a great (and easy!) way to bring back the low pony.
The slightly tousled look is of course here to stay, and this soft wave adds just the right amount of pretty.
Bold manicures are definitely in for Fall, and this "gilded" royal mani at Jason Wu are the perfect colors for the season. To lighten it up for spring, try a combo of pastels or neutrals.
The twisted chignon at Michael Kors was so laid back natural that we totally dig it. This style can be worn all year round - and is perfect for that day that you've slept through your alarm.
Red lips may be a tried and true classic, but we're loving the stained red lip look currently. It's a great way to take the bold color down a notch, and even better, it guarentees that it will last.
Soft waves were huge this season (can you get a more perfect style than these girls at Rebecca Minkoff?) loving the tousled look.
Lashes are still at large (see what I did there?) for fall, and we love how innocent it makes everyone look - if you balance out the rest of your makeup, that is.
An incredible take on the braid, this disheveled look is perfect for that bad hair day when you need to just add an extra little something.