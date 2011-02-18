Fall 2011 Beauty: Our Favorite Looks From The Runway

Now that NYFW has finally come to a close (I say finally because the past week has been a complete whirlwind of backstage interviews, story posts, and a wee bit of partying) it’s time to look back on all of the greatness of the week. As all of the models, hair stylists and makeup artists move on to London we’ll of course follow their every move there too but for now we can sit back and reminisce about New York.
Click through for our favorite hair and makeup looks from the week, and let us know what yours were in the comments section below.
The geometric shapes around the eyes at DKNY were offset by nude lips and a voluminous blowout. Hot.
Altuzarra's girls rocked the metallic trend this season complimenting the bold eye look with a matte red lip.
Donna Karan's high topknot was oh-so-polished, and we loved that the makeup was more subdued, with a camel color on the eyes and bright pink lips.
Um, hello bangs. In love with the whole eye-grazing look ladies, call your stylists, you'll be seeing them bi-weekly to keep this style up!
Malandrino's deep side-parted waves and bold purple smokey eye had me staring - but those glasses were also a huge win!
The creativity at Thakoon was by far my favorite from the season - the red and orange blushes swept across the eyelids and wool hat that was intertwined into a chignon turned this tribal look into a masterpiece.
The color streaking bug has definitely caught on at Beauty High, and after seeing colored highlights at Prabal Gurung and Tracy Reece we'll be sure to experiment with some new hues soon...
I can't say enough about metallics this season - as Tom Pecheux said, it's an easy way to upgrade your look - so take note ladies!