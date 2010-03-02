Celestial French Twist Hairstyle At The Lela Rose Show

Credit: Arun Nevader/FilmMagic

I’ve worked with Lela Rose for a few Fashion Week seasons now and it’s always a pleasure to collaborate with her on a hair concept for her girls. This season, for Lela Rose’s Fall 2010 fashion show it was all about polish and sophistication. I achieved both by creating a modern and textured French twist hairstyle. The shape of the back is a crescent moon, which also ties into the celestial look.

The French twist boasted a lot of texture. I used build it spray and fix it gel from ted gibson to give it that extra jazz. Then, I backcombed hair and blew dry then tilted the models’ heads over for a side-to-bottom french twist. Lastly, I finished with my beautiful hold hairspray. All products are available for purchase at tedgibsonsalon.com.

What do we think? Tell me in the comments. Remember, Beauty Is Individual.