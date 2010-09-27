How To Do A Sexy Dark Lip

Photo: © Luca Cannionieri

The dark lip was the hottest accessory on the runway for Fall 2010 at Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week. It’s a gorgeous look, but how do you take this trend from catwalk to sidewalk? Just follow my quick, easy tips to your perfect deep lip!

Exfoliate your lips. It is important to remove any excess dead skin from your lips for a smooth surface. Try Smashbox Cosmetics Emulsion Lip Exfoliant.

Prime lips. This step is very important, so please do not skip! You need to add a small amount of moisture to your lips before applying a dark lip color so the color does not look dry or cracked. The key is keeping the matte look without the greasy residue of some lip balms. A multi-purpose primer, like Natural Born Cosmetics Lip Fix Matte Neutralizer, does the trick! This product, primes, adds a bit of moisture, fills in little lines, and neutralizes lip color for a perfect canvas to apply a deep color.

Choose a dark lip color. My favorites come from Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics–one drop of their Lip Tar goes a long, long way! For blue-red shades, try NSFW or Stalker. If you prefer warmer reds, try Harlot. For the perfect deep-burgundy shade, try Strumpet or Vintage. Another favorite of mine is Yves St. Laurent Rouge Volupté Perle in Mesmerizing Purple.

Apply lip color with a lip brush. My lip brush of choice comes is Make Up For Ever’s Lip Brush 3S. To apply lip gloss with a brush, squeeze a drop of product onto the brush and apply color starting from the outer corners of the lip inwards towards the bow of your lips and fill in. You can go slightly outside of your natural lip line but be careful not to go too high. A similar technique is used for applying lipstick from the tube. Instead of applying directly to lips, swipe your lip brush with the product and apply using the same technique.

Your lips are now ready for brisk fall days and hot winter nights!

Makeup artist Victoria Stiles has had a long and exciting career in the beauty world. She started in the industry in 1999, working with MAC cosmetics, where she had the chance to create amazing stage makeup for artists like Cher and Missy Elliott. In 2004 she branched out on her own, creating a reputation for herself as a go-to beauty expert. Her work has appeared in national magazines like Real Simple and Women’s Health. Follow Victoria on Twitter to learn more of her cool tips and tricks.