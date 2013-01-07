Fake a Winter Glow with These Tinted Moisturizers

When it comes to the cold winter months, we all know that it isn’t exactly a prime time for sun-kissed skin. But, if you’re one of those ladies who loves to add a bit of a glow to her look, there are plenty of ways to cheat a touch of sun even during the brutally cold weather. Tinted moisturizers are a great way to bring a bit of life back into your skin without weighing them down with too much makeup (or getting that caked-on look). Many of the tinted moisturizers options on the market today offer SPF protection as well (something you still need to wear daily, even in the winter) and won’t dry your skin out like a foundation can – all great qualities when it comes to a makeup product for the colder months.
Above we’ve rounded up some of our favorite tinted moisturizers to bring a bit of color and life back into your skin so you can concentrate on life’s bigger problems – like how you’re going to style your hair under your winter hat for the next few weeks!
Click through to find out which tinted moisturizers you need to add to your beauty arsenal!
Bobbi Brown's Tinted Moisturizer is oil free and provides just the right amount of sheer coverage. (Bobbi Brown Tinted Moisturizer, $42, sephora.com)
Clinique's super-moisturizing moisture surge formula was made into a tinted moisturizer as well - pretty much our dream come true, giving your skin a hint of color and hydration. (Clinique Moisture Surge Tinted Moisturizer, $27, sephora.com)
Hourglass Cosmetics' Illusion Tinted Moisturizer has SPF 15 and anti-aging complexes to not only care for your skin, but to make to make it glow. (Hourglass Illusion Tinted Moisturizer, $55, sephora.com)
Josie Maran's lightweight tinted moisturizer with an SPF of 30 helps to protect your skin and gives you a tinted glow all in one. (Josie Maran Tinted Moisturizer, $38, sephora.com)
Laura Mercier's tinted moisturizer has the benefits of vitamins C and E to help soften fine lines, while still giving you sheer coverage. (Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20, $43, sephora.com)
This tinted moisturizer by NARS evens out your skin tone, moisturizes skin and helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots with continuous use. (NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $42, sephora.com)
Philosophy's famous Hope in a Jar moisturizer also comes in a tinted moisturizer form, giving you sheer coverage, moisturization and sun protection. (Hope In A Tinted Moisturizer, $39, sephora.com)
Stila's oil-free moisturizer is water resistant, lightweight and offers a tint of color and SPF 20. (Stila Color Tinted Moisturizer Oil-Free SPF 20, $34, sephora.com)