Fake a Winter Glow with These Tinted Moisturizers

When it comes to the cold winter months, we all know that it isn’t exactly a prime time for sun-kissed skin. But, if you’re one of those ladies who loves to add a bit of a glow to her look, there are plenty of ways to cheat a touch of sun even during the brutally cold weather. Tinted moisturizers are a great way to bring a bit of life back into your skin without weighing them down with too much makeup (or getting that caked-on look). Many of the tinted moisturizers options on the market today offer SPF protection as well (something you still need to wear daily, even in the winter) and won’t dry your skin out like a foundation can – all great qualities when it comes to a makeup product for the colder months.

Above we’ve rounded up some of our favorite tinted moisturizers to bring a bit of color and life back into your skin so you can concentrate on life’s bigger problems – like how you’re going to style your hair under your winter hat for the next few weeks!