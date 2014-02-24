How to Fake Whiter Teeth in Five Minutes or Less

Have a hot date or a job interview to go to, only to realize that your pearly whites aren’t looking so white? Before you freak out over the fact that you don’t have time to put on a white strip, try one of these quick and easy tips from New York City-based cosmetic dentists Dr. Marc Lowenberg, Dr. Gregg Lituchy, and Dr. Brian Kantor. Their go-to tricks will have your smile looking brighter in a flash.

Try a Different Toothpaste

While the doctors swear by Crest 3D White Two-Hour Express Whitestrips ($32.99, walgreens.com), you can get an instantly whiter smile by using Luster Toothpaste ($9.99, drugstore.com), which was developed by research scientists and dentists.

Use Makeup

Another way to make teeth appear brighter is by wearing pink or red lipstick with a blue undertone. Or, try putting on some bronzer to darken your complexion, so there’s a greater contrast to the teeth.

Eat an Apple

Chewing raw, crunchy fruits and vegetables, like apples, can mechanically remove food and bacteria from your teeth and mouth, while scrubbing away surface stains.

Get Buff

Use an orange peel to buff teeth (use the inside of the peel). Another natural remedy that works? Combine ground bay leaves and dried orange peel to create a paste that you can brush on your teeth to create a brilliant shine.

Brush on Some Vinegar

Mix apple cider vinegar with baking soda to make a paste to brush onto teeth. Or, you can gargle with this concoction daily before brushing to help remove surface stains

Smear on Vaseline

To prevent further stains during a date, apply a layer of Vaseline, which will act as a barrier to prevent staining (especially if red wine is your drink of choice). Bonus: This trick will also help keep lipstick off your teeth.

Read more: Weird Things You Didn’t Know about Your Teeth