How to Fake That Vacation Glow

Is your skin craving a vacation that your budget just doesn’t allow? While everyone is off working on their tans this 4th of July weekend, you can fake the glow of a restful week in the sun with these skin-saving tips!

Get your skin glowing with a D.I.Y. body scrub!

All you need is half a lemon or lime and raw organic sugar. Cecilia Wong, Founder and Facialist at Cecilia Wong Skincare, suggests you start by rubbing the lemon or lime on the body, then apply sugar and massage in a light, circular motion. Rinse with water and follow with moisturizer. The combination of citrus, which contains high levels of Vitamin C and antioxidants, and sugar, which sloughs off dead skin, will instantly unveil brighter skin. And if you’d like to try this recipe for the face, swap out the lemon or lime for an orange instead!

Let your eyes do the talking!

Stick two silver spoons in the freezer for an hour and place on each eye for 10-15 minutes. Instant de-puffing, making it appear you’ve just returned refreshed from a long, restful vacation.

MORE: DIY Face Masks: 5 Simple Recipes For Glowing Skin At Home

Focus on brightening

If your skin has a dull appearance and you want to brighten it up and make it glow, there are a couple of things that you can do, says Gabriela Santana-Blackburn, Executive Director of Esthetics and Teacher Training at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture.

If you use a moisturizing cream mask that contains light reflecting minerals in it – like Repechage’s Hydra Dew Illuminating Cream Mask – you can create an instant glow. You can apply a small portion of this mask to the skin and work it in without rinsing it away. Because it is a cream mask it will act like a moisturizer to help plump up fine lines and wrinkles without feeling chalky or too heavy. It will create a glow because this particular mask contains Titanium Dioxide which, aside from its sun protection abilities, will leave the skin glowing because it reflects light. This is a temporary fix as once the product is cleansed off the skin, so too will the glow.

If you are looking for a more permanent fix, you will want to use a serum that contains “skin brightening” ingredients, such as Licorice or Kojic Acid, says Santana-Blackburn. These ingredients will help to brighten the overall appearance of the skin, as well as fight hyper-pigmentation (dark spots due to sun damage or aging). There are many serums in both professional and over the counter brands that will do the trick – the important thing is to look for the correct ingredients.

MORE: Fake It Until You Make It: Glowing Skin

Exfoliate

Remember to use an exfoliant–or trying using a different one– to eliminate excess dead skin cells and allow your healthy skin to shine through.

Unveil glowing skin with honey!

Chock full of antioxidants and an instant complexion booster, honey produces an instant glow. Try a D.I.Y. raw honey mask by applying a thin layer to the skin for 30 minutes before rinsing with tepid water, suggests HollyBeth Anderson, founder & organic alchemist of HollyBeth Organics.

Pump up your lip color!

Besides the typical ways to get a glow like bronzer and self-tanner, wear a bright lip color like hot pink and orange! “It adds contrast to the skin tone, tricking others into thinking you’ve been out in the sun,” says Susan Yara, founder of Mixed Makeup. Plus, the sudden burst of color screams vacation and hot summer days.

Highlight your hair!

It’s an optical illusion. Your skin will look warmer if you add some light, sun-kissed highlights near the front of your face, even if it’s subtle, says Yara.