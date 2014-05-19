Fake It Until You Make It: Supermodel Legs

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”



Let’s all just enjoy a dose of reality for a moment: We can’t all be supermodels. It would be nice to one day wake up with legs like Gisele, but unfortunately that just isn’t going to happen for most of us. Instead, we have to work really hard to see results – but there are some tricks we can do with some fabulous beauty products to fake our model-worthy legs along the way.

While many of these tricks won’t exactly help us to grow a few inches over night, they can improve the tone of our legs, helping to firm up our skin and give a slight shimmer in all of the right places. So, before you get ready to show off your gams in shorts and skirts and little sundresses all summer long, we suggest you study up on these tips and tricks.

Moisturize right when you get out of the shower: If you’re not aware of this tip yet, listen up – you always want to moisturize right after you step out of the shower, as your pores are more open (and willing to absorb the most moisture) right then. Store a bottle of lotion on your bathroom counter so you don’t forget!

Use a firming lotion: We like to use a lotion that has firming benefits (because let’s admit it, every little bit helps) due to the fact that these products tend to at least give an added boost of toning and firming our legs (and therefore, thighs)!

Always add a touch of shimmer: Using a lotion that has a hint of shimmer in it will make your legs appear slimmer than they actually are. Don’t go overboard on the glitter, but try a tinted moisturizing lotion, especially in the warmer months, to help tone and instantly shape your legs.

Wear a nude toned shoe: Wearing a nude shoe like a stiletto or espadrille can actually elongate your leg more than a dark color. So, if you want supermodel legs, follow all of the above tricks and step into your nude shoes and you’ll get as close as you can!

