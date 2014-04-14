Fake It Until You Make It: Perfectly Rosy Cheeks

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”



Once we start wearing florals and brights, it’s crucial to also make sure our beauty look matches our new bright look. Since we all know we may not instantly look “spring-ready” once the warmer weather hits (eh hem, we’ll blame the long winter isolation for our pallor) but spring is the perfect time to get that “natural flush” look down pat. If you don’t generally wake up with a rosy, healthy glow, learn how to fake one with these quick and easy tips.

Choose your best hue:

For a rosy look, you want to choose a blush in the pink color range so that you have more of a flush. For fair skinned ladies, always remember that a lighter shade is better because with blush, you can always layer. For medium skin tones go for a rosy pink hue, and for darker skin tones go for a true rose as you want the tone to stand out on your cheek.

Apply a cream blush first:

Start your application by patting a cream blush on to the apple of your cheek and blending in the color back toward the hairline. This will give you a natural flush right where your face would generally blush if you were to get nervous.

Top it off with a powder blush to set:

Set your cream blush with a powder blush to make sure it lasts all day. Make sure the color is either a close match or even better, a complimentary highlight (with a hint of shimmer) and sweep back towards your hair line for a bit of highlight.