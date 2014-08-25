Fake It Until You Make It: The Perfect Nude Lip

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world — if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a countered jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

If there’s one look that anyone can rock, it’s the nude lip – after all, it’s natural, soft, and goes with everything. While it sounds easy enough, there are actually a lot of different shades of nudes to choose from, and that’s where things can get tricky. Using a nude that’s too light can wash you out, making you look flat and zombie-like. While on the opposite side of that, using a nude that’s too dark can make you look like you time traveled back to the ’90s, wearing the infamous brown lip. However, using a nude that’s just right can make your whole look, so below we’re filling you in on just how to get it.

MORE: 10 Things You Need to Know About Your Lips

Understand your undertones: Before you can pick the right nude shade, you have to know your undertone. A quick trick to determine it is by looking at the veins on your wrist. Green-colored veins mean you have a warm undertone, while blue-colored veins mean your undertone is cool. If your veins seem to be in the middle of the two colors, you’re neutral.

If you have warm undertones: Stay with warm colors! Anything with a peach, pink, or copper tint will look best on you.

If you have cool undertones: Keep things soft! A rosy-pink nude is definitely the way to go.

If you have neutral undertones: You can go either way! Lucky for you, you have options. But, if you want to play it on the safe side, we recommend using a neutral beige shade.

Don’t forget about your natural lip color: Always keep the shade of your lips in mind. Straying too far away from your natural color will be the downfall of your nude lip.