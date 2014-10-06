Fake It Until You Make It: Bad Haircut Cover-Ups





Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world — if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a countered jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

We’ve all been there before – you walk into the hair salon excited, thinking about how once you’re done you’ll step out of the chair a new woman, but instead you come out as a crying one. Somehow one inch turned into five, and you’re staring at your locks scattered across the floor fighting the urge to snatch them up and literally glue them back onto your head. While we don’t suggest you do just that, we do have some other tips that will help hide your haircut horror show, so before you cut and paste, hear us out first, please.

Don’t be afraid to accessorize: Bobby pins and headbands are going to be your new best friends. If pieces framing the front of your face are uneven, twist and pin them back. If your bangs now look like baby hairs, throw on a headband to cover them up!

MORE: How to Never Get a Bad Haircut Again

Try out different hair tools: Whether your hair was cut too short or just completely not how you wanted it, you have a new look so it’s time to experiment with it. Fire up your hot rollers, flat irons, curling wands, and deep wavers because it’s all about trial and error at this point. With so many tools out there that can create so many different looks, we promise one of them will work with whatever haircut you’ve got, so don’t be afraid to try something new!

Rock an updo: If your hair is long enough to wear up, go for it! Lucky for you, sock buns and braids are in right now so instead of looking like you’re hiding something, you’ll actually look high fashion.

Clip in some extensions: And, if your hair really is just too short for your liking, there’s always extensions. There’s so much variety from different brands to techniques of how you put them in, to the ranges of color, and lengths of the hair, that if you really need to add some serious length or volume, there’s an option for anyone!