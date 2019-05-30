These Game-Changing Products are the Key to a Freckled, Sunkissed Glow

Scroll To See More Images

I for one, have always longed for an adorable sunkissed patch of freckles across the bridge of my nose and cheeks. I’ve been naturally “blessed” with a couple of large sunspots on my face thanks to a childhood spent growing up on the beach without proper SPF habits. However, my time spent in the sun has never quite mimicked the adorable spots I find ever so charming. I know many people born with freckles who have tried nearly everything under the sun to get rid of or conceal them –a cosmetic pursuit that’s always left me puzzled and envious.

And while the obvious remark that embracing your natural beauty — “flaws” and all — certainly warrants being addressed here, I find freckles to be an asset, not a flaw. Moles, over-sized birthmarks, and blemishes are nothing to hide in my book. I’ve learned the phrase ” you always want what you don’t have,” is astonishingly accurate when it comes to our personal views on beauty. When I was young, I prayed that I would be granted with the voluptuous curves (and cleavage) of Marilyn Monroe when I grew up, but instead was dealt a different set of cards — an awkwardly lengthy frame and a modest (aka flat) chest.

I’ve come to embrace without ever being tempted to correct these traits with surgery — though I will admit to wearing a ridiculously padded bra from time to time. While I realize this is an arguably trite cliche in the age of body-positivity, my point is that enhancing your features with makeup and hair changes can be a fun way to play with certain features you find attractive, without concealing the beauty you were born with, and for me, fake freckles are the prime example of this ethos.

With that being said, when I discovered a freckle-feigning beauty product called Freck, I was immediately intrigued at the idea of coloring on faux freckles over my base for a “natural” look. Aside from their undeniable adorable-factor, adding a couple spots on top of your makeup can help an over-powdered or full coverage look appear more natural and skin-like. It’s the ultimate hack for “no makeup makeup.” Apparently, I’m not the only one longing for temporary freckle either.

After researching the blossoming beauty trend, I found a lofty collection of YouTube tutorials and beauty how-to’s offering step-by-step guides for achieving the look. Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes is fan of the look, as are YouTubers like James Charles and even supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

Freck is an excellent fool-proof product that allows you to create long-lasting and natural-looking spots. I waited a month for it to get restocked before I was able to purchase, and yes, it was worth the wait. But it’s also super easy to add them on using an eyebrow pencil, eyeliner or eyeshadow that’s a few shades darker than your skin color and has a cool or neutral undertone. There’s even stick-on products to give you a super intense look too. Here’s how to fake freckles for a quintessentially sunkissed look that’s literally perfect to test out for summer.

If I didn’t make it obvious earlier, I am clearly obsessed with this freckle-faking pen. It’s a liquid formula that dries down matte (almost like a long-wearing lip stain) after a couple of minutes, giving you time to pat in the product for a more natural look. I simply press the applicator directly on the bridge of my nose and cheeks and use my finger to soften them a bit, but you can also use a beauty sponge for extra precision. I like to add this on top of foundation and a good setting powder for extra longevity, but you also wear it alone or under a tinted a moisturizer or BB cream for a more subtle effect.

These faux freckles are kind of like temporary tattoos, and they’ll last up to 48 hours, making them a great option for weekend-long music festivals. What I also love is that this brand offers two different shades to accommodate for deeper skin tones as well. These adhesives are for those want a statement-making freckled look or for those who can’t be bothered with free-handing their own spots.

This long-wearing felt tip eyeliner is a great alternative to the Freck Pen because it has a pointed tip for precise application when you’re adding dots by hand and dries down almost instantly for a full day of fade-resistant wear. Simply tap the applicator onto the areas where you want to add some dots, and quickly pat with finger, brush or sponge to soften the look to your liking.

If you’re looking for a more forgiving (i.e. error-proof) option for fake freckles, this long-wearing eyebrow pencil is a solid choice. It’s creamy enough to give you plenty of blending power in case you mess up in the process, but not overly waxy, so you don’t have to worry about it smudging or transferring throughout the course of the day.

Using a taupe or cool brow powdered eyeshadow is another more forgiving product for adding fake specks. However, this method requires a bit more prep than others. You’ll want to grab an angled or super-tiny shadow/inner corner brush and add a generous amount of powder. Then, you’ll use your finger to create flicking motions to apply the product over your nose and cheeks. It may sound a little daunting, but it results in an ultra-natural effect, which you can choose to wear alone or build up with a pencil afterward.

