How to Fake Flawless Skin With Your Makeup

Rosie Huntington Whiteley walked the red carpet this weekend with what looked like an effortless dewy glow. Avon Global Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren Andersen created the look to bring out Whiteley’s natural beauty and shared her tips below:

Step 1: After applying foundation, dust the cheeks with Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Radiant Light ($45, sephora.com).

Step 2: Use NARS Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner in Via De’ Martelli ($24, narscosmetics.com) on the lash line.

Step 3: Apply the light brown shade in the Avon True Color Eye Shadow Quad in Chocolate Sensation ($7, avon.com) on the eyelids.

Step 4: Finish the eyes with Avon Mega Effects Mascara in Black ($10, avon.com) and apply Avon Ultra Glazewear in Tickled Pink ($3.99, avon.com) on the lips.

