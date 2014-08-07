10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Fake Eyelashes

We love long, full lashes, but sometimes they’re not that easy to achieve. Mascara doesn’t always give us the dramatic look we want for special occasions, so we turn to false eyelashes. Though they can be a bit daunting, there are a slew of tricks for making false lashes work for you. Below, we’ve outlined a few tips and tricks for getting the most natural looking lashes — plus a few things you may not have known about this tricky beauty product.

1. Touching lashes too often can make them fall out: The more your play and touch with your lashes, the easier it will be for them to fall off. Once you’ve applied, hands off!

2. Apply makeup first: When applying false lashes, always remember to apply your makeup beforehand. If lashes are applied before makeup, it may be difficult to correctly place shadow after.

3. There are many options: False eyelashes don’t just come in one shape or size, and there are many options to choose from. There are natural lashes, full, long, short and even individual lashes. No matter what look you’re going for, there are false eyelashes that will work for you.

4. Reuse them: False lashes don’t have to be thrown out after every use. If mascara isn’t applied, use tweezers to take off excess glue and return lashes to original case. When mascara is applied, simply use eye makeup remover to gently clean the lashes. They’ll be just as good the next time you put them on!

5. They are not waterproof: While this may come as a surprise, false lashes are not waterproof. Skip the lashes in the event of going to the pool, or even for a special occasion when you know you may be tearing up (like a wedding).

6. False eyelashes and eyelash extensions are different: False eyelashes can be applied at home and will only until you remove them. False lashes are also applied directly to the eye lid on top of lashes. Eyelash extensions, on the other hand, need to be implemented by a professional and will last much longer. They are glued to existing lashes to create a more natural, full look.

7. Cut the lashes: False lashes aren’t designed to fit every eye perfectly, so line lashes up to your lid before applying and cut away excess if necessary. Cutting lashes before applying will make the application process that much easier.

8. Use the C-shape technique: Before applying, bend your lashes inward to create a C-shape. This will soften the straight shape they come in, making them easier to apply as well as creating a more natural look that will match your eye line. By doing this easy step, applying lashes will be much simpler.

9. Glue contains latex: For most people, this may not be an issue, but for those who are allegoric to latex may have a negative reaction to adhesive glue. When purchasing glue, remember to always read the labels to ensure all ingredients are safe for use.

10. Use liquid eyeliners and shadows: Once lashes are applied, some glue residue may still be visible. Don’t fret, though! The lashes don’t have to be removed. Just use your favorite black liquid eyeliner or shadow and apply a light layer to the roots of lashes. This will quickly hide away any glue while creating a bold statement.