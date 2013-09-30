Fake It Until You Make It: Bigger Lips

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

Luscious, full lips will always be a part of femme fatale beauty dreams. While having the look of big lips never really went out of style, thanks to stars like Angelina Jolie, the pressure was on for an ample pout. Full lips have historically represented fertility and youth, and let’s admit it, sex appeal. As some surgeons and companies urged women eager for that enviable bee-stung look, thankfully savvy makeup-artists informed the public that a visit to Dr. 90210 was unnecessary to achieve full lips. While we think you’re cute just the way you are, there are tips aplenty to upping the ante for your lips so when you’re ready, it’s time to fake it until you make it.

Scrub and Moisturize:

The first step is to make sure your puckers are not dry and chapped. Even if your lips aren’t heavily dehydrated, gently remove dead skin with a scrub and rinse with just a little bit of water. Pat with a cloth and then reach for your most trustworthy lip balm and let it sit. It’s like prepping your skin before applying foundation. And just a light layer will do.

Don’t Underestimate the Lip liner:

Lip liner is without a doubt an under appreciated tool of the makeup world for those not aspiring to be MUAs. Seen as high maintenance and an extra step that yes you can do without, lip liner is the key to a fuller look. Nowadays, you can find almost any shade, so even if you’re wearing a nude hue, applying liner slightly on top of your lipstick will define it so much more. Traditionally, it’s been suggested that lining the lips first and then filling in with a lipstick brush with your color of choice, but you can also do it afterwards in which most of us normally apply straight out of the tube. And honestly, it looks a lot more natural as the outline is made a bit too noticeable even after lipstick.

Lipstick Color Choices:

Yes, dark colors tend to make lips look smaller, so go for the ultimate pout, and choose a demure shade (caramel to a lavender-based pink) to just bright enough hues (like a true red or deep fuchsia). Find a nude that looks great with your skin tone and from there you can play a bit with the shade with lip liners and gloss to give it that extra understated volume.

Gloss Over Lipstick:

Naturally, the shine effect of gloss helps to add dimension to our lips, which makes it an easy go-to, but some glosses are little too shiny (and sticky) for our liking. To keep your lips looking like Chanel rather than Caboodles, lightly apply gloss, and then add on if you wish. You want to have a slight measure of 3D appeal to your lips. And even if better, you might want to try a lipstick with a balm-like texture and finish. There are tubes of coverage and subtle gloss that are ideal in this case.

Gleaming Details and Treatments:

Now, here comes the fun part: all the tricks and tips derived from makeup artists’ trial and errors in achieving bigger lips. Some of those insider tidbits include dabbing a pinky size amount of silver or gold in the middle of your bottom lip for dimension (anything of the gleaming kind will work). If you’re in the mood to go ’20s style and dream of a cupid’s bow, you could apply that same shimmer or glimmer or concealer to draw that bow in the middle of your upper lip, adding shape. There are also drugstore treatments with collagen infused that you use underneath your makeup, but for natural remedies, reach for cinnamon and peppermint oil. Experts recommend a tiny drop atop of your gloss, lipstick, or balm right before you apply to get circulation going.

Image via Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images