10 Beauty Products to Fake a Good Night’s Rest

You danced. You drank. Now you’re deliriously tired — and those dark shadows under your eyes are spilling last night’s secret.

Desperately seeking a quick pick-me-up to brighten your face without chugging a fourth cup of coffee? Fake it with cosmetics.

Fortunately, creating a winter glow that gives the illusion of sleeping for eight hours is possible with a few skincare and makeup tricks.

When you just can’t hit the bed quite yet and office duties are calling, check out our picks for best products you need right now to fake your beauty sleep:

1. Thayer’s Witch Hazel ($10.05, amazon.com)

Whether you suffer from dry or oily skin, witch hazel will refresh, cleanse, and hydrate your features with a few gentle swipes of a cotton ball.

2. Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes! ($19, sephora.com)

Make tired eyes appear bright and youthful with a mascara that lengthens, curls, adds volumes, and conditions lashes.

3. Napoleon Perdis ‘Auto Pilot’ Radiance Boosting Primer ($42, nordstrom.com)

A favorite among makeup artists, this primer was created to provide a radiant glow and a lifting appearance before applying your usual products in the morning.

4. Prescriptives Vibrant-C Skin Brightening Eye Cream ($42, prescriptives.com)

There’s no denying that every woman should incorporate eye cream into her skincare regimen. This one is infused with vitamin C and brightens up skin to diminish the appearance of dark circles, as well as puffiness and fine lines.

5. Clear Eyes All Season Outdoor Dry Eye Drops ($4.99, drugstore.com)

While makeup can be a quick fix to make tired peepers look more awake, it can also cause unwanted irritation. These eye drops help hydrate eyes from the drying effects of the wind and sun, plus they refresh and minimize the appearance of redness.

