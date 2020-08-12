Faith Hill and Her Daughter Just Debuted Matching Pastel Pink Hair

It’s now exactly six months that most of us have been social distancing, staying away from hair salons (unless they’re outside) and spending a lot more time at home. It’s no wonder celebrities are going wild with hair color. The next ones? A mother-daughter duo. Faith Hill and Gracie McGraw debuted pink hair on Instagram to almost 100k likes. Tim McGraw is the one who originally posted the photo of Hill with an adorable message: “Dang, I love this girl!” Awww.

We’re not sure if the entire Hill-McGraw fam is in quarantine together but it would make sense considering mother and daughter have matching pastel hair now. Both were already pretty blonde so it seems they added a wash of temporary color. It looks stunning, especially on Hill’s french braid. In the photo her husband posted, it looks like she’s fresh-faced without a stitch of makeup and wow—she looks nowhere near her 52 years old. (Not that there’s anything wrong with getting older!)

Gracie McGraw shared her subtle pink hair, too, which her friend is also rocking. Maybe they all got together and used the same bottle of pastel pink? If I was shacked up with my mom, I would do the same thing.

Trying a temporary hair color is a fun way to switch it up while you’re working from home. We love Manic Panic Cotton Candy Pink Hair Color ($17.99 at Amazon), Overtone Vibrant Pink Healthy Color Duo ($43 at Overtone) and Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Electric Paradise ($17 at Ulta).