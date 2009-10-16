Failure to Launch: Coty Learns from Past Mistakes, Plans to Launch new Sarah Jessica Parker Scent

In response to the wild anticipation surrounding the upcoming sequel to Sex and the City, and the past success of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s earlier fragrances, Covet and Lovely, Coty has teamed up again with the star to create a new scent: SJP NYC. The scent is inspired by her character in the film–the lovely, quirky Carrie Bradshaw–and her two great loves: the city itself and fashion.

Parker and Coty Prestige created a complex citrusy floral, featuring top notes of Italian mandarian and strawberries, the essence of honeysuckle, mimosa, and gardenia, and woodsy end notes of sandalwood, vanilla, rum and musk.

Parker calls the sweet scent an “unusual” blend of elements for her, but was ultimately seduced by the strawberry essence, saying it “mixes so beautifully with the more sophisticated floral notes and the musks.”

A “party in a bottle” that captures a sense of “joy, whimsy, and joie de vivre,” the scent is to be launched in conjunction with the sequel’s May release.