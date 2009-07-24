Taking nail care to an extremely polished level, Creative Nail Design will be overhauling their products by distributing a 50-color polish line. In addition, they will be a launching 15 clear-based nail color shades, solely used for layering purposes. This technique will create over 5,000 different color combinations when using the complete line. All of the new items will be packaged in a flat back bottle with a non-slip top and triangular shaped brush for a smooth finish. To top it off, they will also be launching Super Matte, a quick dry topcoat said to even out your manicure perfectly.

We thought this was fitting for our new favorite nail trend, the ‘faded five’ as seen on nail artist Sophy Robson. Using the clear-based polish, take your favorite shade and render it from dark to light from thumb to pinky. This style gives your nails a subtle yet funky paint job that is sure to inspire your hands to do some pretty creative things.

CND solid colors, $9; clear-based effects, $11; Super Matte, $8; at bebeautiful.com through December.

[The Coveted]