Beauty Buzz: What You Never Knew About Your Lips, How to Get Rid of Facial Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Your lips don’t pimple or perspire because they reportedly don’t contain any sweat or oil glands. Who knew?  [Allure]

2. Much like your haircut, your eyebrows could be sending a message about the type of person you are. [Marie Claire]

3. Preoccupied with your embarrassing peach fuzz? Get the scoop on 8 effective ways to remove and fight off facial hair. [Daily Makeover]

4. Stop spritzing your favorite perfume into the air and give your home its own signature scent with one of these smell-good candles. [The Cut]

5. You’re probably skipping a skin care step that comes after cleansing and before moisturizing. Learn more about the powerful role it can play in your beauty routine. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

