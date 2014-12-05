5 Facial Oils to Apply Before You Head to Bed

Scroll To See More Images

Arming your skin with plenty of SPF and protective products during the day is of the utmost importance, but establishing a nighttime beauty routine can have a big impact on the state of your complexion, too. And the simple act of taking your makeup off before your head hits the pillow to prevent breakouts, blemishes, and bacteria build-up is just the first step. As skin goes through reparative stages when you sleep, bedtime is the perfect time to apply nourishing, hydrating, and even anti-aging products that will get to work on your complexion and leave you that much happier when you wake up.

Facial oils—often enriched with vitamins and ingredients that moisturize, help with with cellular renewal processes, and protect your skin against the aggressors and bacteria it faces on the reg—are great options to add to your p.m. routine after cleansing. In addition, Dr. Robyn Gmyrek, a dermatologist at New York City’s Union Square Laser Dermatology, says that oils create a protective layer that traps in the moisture you need and can penetrate the skin deeply, passing through the oily layer of your skin.

“First, after you cleanse and apply the oil, you will not be applying anything else, make-up, sunscreen, for the next 6 to 10 hours, depending on how long you sleep. During this period of time, the oils, and the antioxidants and moisturizers that they contain, will have time to penetrate the skin surface,” explains Dr. Robyn Gmyrek.

Interested? Take a look at these 5 shopping options below.

Caudalie’s Polyphenol C15 Overnight Detox Oil uses its plant-based formula, including ingredients like grape and lavender oils, to detoxify, moisturize, and rejuvenate your skin, leaving you with a restful, awake look. (Caudalie’s Polyphenol C15 Overnight Detox Oil, $52, caudalie.com)

We all know we’re supposed to get about 8 hours of shut-eye a night, but sometimes busy schedules get in the way of much-needed beauty sleep and your skin, unfortunately, shows it. This serum-in-oil combination uses ingredients like vitamin E, wheatgerm oil, and more to get skin to a revitalized, glowy, and moisturized state. (The Body Shop Vitamin E Overnight Serum-in-Oil, $26, thebodyshop.com)

It’s in the name. This product is specially formulated to repair and smooth your skin overnight, when your skin is already working hard to do so, with a cocktail of botanical oils like jojoba seed oil. (Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate Elixir, $46-70, nordstrom.com)

Ingredients like omegas and seaberry and cranberry seed oils get to work with this product, which is said to promote a hydrated, smooth to the touch, and youthful-looking complexion. Two to three drops of this formula, full of antioxidants, is recommended to be applied to the face. (Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Facial Oil, $50, fresh.com)

This facial oil is one mega-moisturizer, as it not only includes avocado oil, but super ingredient shea butter for happy and hydrated results. (Skin Balancing Facial Oil, $50, jurlique.com)

