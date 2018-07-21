Our 17 Favorite Facial Mists at Every Price Point

If you’re a skeptic who refuses to spend money on a facial mist that “probably doesn’t do anything,” you need to read up. Not only do they actually work to energize, reawaken and tone your skin, but they’re, like, the hottest trend on the market today. You don’t want to be the only one skipping the spritz, do you? We’ll answer that for you: no. No you don’t.
Luckily for you, we know just how to turn you over to the dark side. We’ve curated a list of 17 revitalizing, pore-tightening, magical facial sprays that are sure to change your mind about the fad! (Which, by the way, we doubt is going to be a fad. These babies are here to stay.) Scroll on down for a peek at our top contenders, which satisfy any kind of budget, from “broke-AF-college-student” to “straight ballin’.”
Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
This cult-fave facial mist is said to hydrate the skin and boost glow. Plus, for $7, who could turn it down?
Defense Refresh Setting Mist
Don't let the word "Supergoop" gross you out— this setting spray helps to control oils, and even allows you to reapply SPF over your makeup!
All Star Setting Spray
ColourPop's newest spritz is said to absorb oils, and blur pores at the same time!
Evian Facial Spray
Evian promises to "reawaken and revive" your skin, for less than $13! Sounds like a good deal to us.
Soothing Face Mist
If Glossier makes it, we want it.
$15 at Glossier.
Glow Mist
Dewiness and radiance are key for the perfect summer glow. Get it for only $15 with this facial mist!
Aloe + Rosewater Balance Mist
It'll balance your pH, and it's organic! We're sold.
Hello FAB Vital Greens Face Mist
Those greens are vital, and you know it.
Oasis Quench The Day Hydrating Mist
Aw, they made a pun. We love them.
Caudalie Beauty Elixir
This spritz tones, tightens and sets. Plus, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley uses this stuff, so we trust it.
Avène Thermal Spring Water
If it came from ~thermal springs~, it's probably amazing.
Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist
Did you say miracle? Sign us up.
Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist
This stuff optimizes cell energy to keep your skin looking fresh and awake.
Glow Getter Mist
Icelandic glacier water sounds fancy, and it's in this spray. So... you need it.
$28 at Wander Beauty.
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
Even if you don't want a facial mist, you should buy this. It's just so pretty!
$32 at Herbivore Botanicals.
The Mist
If you can splurge, do it on this stuff. It carries the trusted La Mer name, and the promise to revitalize tired-looking skin.
$80 at La Mer.
Queen of Hungary Mist
It might be pricey, but it was literally inspired by a formula used by Queen Elisabeth of Hungary in the 14th century, so.
$90 at Omorovicza.
