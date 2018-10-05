11 Trendy Facial Massage Tools to Try Besides a Jade Roller

Influencers and vloggers alike all rave about the amazing healing properties of the jade roller. Whether you believe in its healing powers or not, the tool is lauded as one of the best things to happen to skin care. Puffy eyes? Gone. Wrinkles? What wrinkles?

However, this graceful, delicate stone beauty isn’t the only miracle maker when it comes to targeting most of your common skin issues, even if it looks great on your vanity table. And, hey, we’re all about retro beauty hacks, even ancient ones. But while the jade roller figures out how to keep up with our rapidly evolving needs, try out our picks of the trendy tools below that deliver proven results, too.

And don’t be surprised that many of these use sonic vibrations and microcurrents to get things done. Because you’re looking at the future of beauty, and it’s going to be all about smart skin care.