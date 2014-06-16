Facebook Lifts Nipple Ban and Now Allows Breastfeeding Photos

While scrolling on Facebook, you might be seeing more then your friend’s new baby—you might see your friend’s new baby being breastfed, since the social media giant officially allows users to post breastfeeding photos.

This news comes shortly after Facebook received criticism for taking down photos of users breastfeeding their little ones and deeming them “obscene content,” and after Instagram (which is owned by Facebook) has been under fire for not allowing photos of women’s breasts.

“We have always allowed breast-feeding photos. It is natural and beautiful and we know that it’s important for mothers to share their experiences with others on Facebook,” a Facebook rep told CNET. “What we have done is modified the way we review reports of nudity to help us better examine the context of the photo or image. As a result of this, photos that show a nursing mother’s other breast will be allowed even if it is fully exposed, as will mastectomy photos showing a fully exposed other breast.”

In fact, under Facebook’s Security and Warnings page, there’s now a section called “Does Facebook Allow Photos of Mothers Breastfeeding?” The response: “Yes. We agree that breastfeeding is natural and beautiful and we’re glad to know that it’s important for mothers to share their experiences with others on Facebook. The vast majority of these photos are compliant with our policies.”



There’s no doubt that the new Facebook policy will fare well with the site’s new moms who love to share. If these types make up your friend list then you’ve probably already been a part of the pregnancy journey since day one—you’ve seen the sonogram pics, you’ve seen the labor pics, so at this point seeing a photo of your breastfeeding pal is only natural.