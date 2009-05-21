Facebook, Beauty-Marked

When we first heard about MAC Beauty Marks we were worried the company was launching some sort of apply-it-yourself mole (pencil or stick-on, perhaps). Thankfully (very thankfully) we were wrong – because falsies are just oh-so-wrong.

That being said, if you ever wish you had a beauty mark, now you can have a technical one, on Facebook.

Called MAC Beauty Marks, this Facebook application lets show your MAC-love with icons designed to mark you as unique and individual (like your real beauty marks). So gift these arty icons, available in permanent and limited editions, to a friend or create your own collection to personalize your profile and declare your love for MAC.

Click here to get your own beauty mark.

Cindy Crawford-like mole, not included.