Perfecting your technique to make your makeup look perfect every day takes a lot of time and patience. You need to figure out your foundation match, learn how to apply mascara so that your lashes look their best, and finding a shade of lipstick that looks like your lips but better is like finding the holy grail. But, as much as you may love the way your makeup looks every day, it’s inevitable that it must come off.
Some women hate removing their makeup and washing their face, but it’s likely because they just haven’t been using the right products. Makeup remover that doesn’t remove or a face wash that makes your skin dried out and flaky would deter anyone from going to sleep with a fresh face. So, to help you clean your face the right way (because sleeping with makeup on can cause serious skin issues), we’ve rounded up the best face washes that won’t dry out your skin in the slideshow above. Winter or otherwise, dry skin doesn’t need to be an issue.
Face wash should never dry out your skin.
No matter your skin type, this gentle cleanser from Cetaphil works to soften your skin as it cleans, with absolutely no irritiation.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $5.49, Drugstore.com
Often times, the fragrances and soaps in cleansers are the ingredients that dry out your skin, which is why this Eucerin cleanser is formulated without them. Just add water for a lather on your face and instantly feel refreshed without feeling dried out.
Eucerin Sensitive Skin Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, $5.09, Drugstore.com
Alguronic acid, an anti-aging powerhouse, is one of the main ingredients in this rejuvenating cleanser, and while you're washing away any impurities on your face, it works to fight signs of aging. That's a win-win.
Algenist Gentle Rejuvenating Cleanser, $25, Sephora.com
Not only does this cleanser contain ceramides to soften your skin, it also works to restore your skin's natural protective function as it cleanses.
CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser for Normal to Dry Skin, $10.29, Drugstore.com
Once you use the Eve Lom cleanser, using a muslin cloth and hot water to open up your pores so the cleanser can really get to work, it'll be hard to go back to anything else. It literally melts off makeup, impurities, and oil from your skin.
Eve Lom Cleanser, $80, Sephora.com
After you use this cleanser you can either rinse or use a tissue to remove from your face, but you'll want to keep it on your face forever once you feel the honey and sweet almond.
Lancome Comforting Milky Creme Cleanser, $30, Sephora.com
One of the best ways to cleanse your face without drying out? Use a cleansing oil, which will dissolve any impurities and makeup, leaving your skin feeling softer than ever.
Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Oil, $27, Sephora.com
Suitable for everyone who needs a moisturizing face wash (especially in the winter), Simple's option is made with vitamins B5 and E to replenish and hydrate your skin.
Simple Moisturzing Face Wash, $5.99, Target.com