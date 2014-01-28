Perfecting your technique to make your makeup look perfect every day takes a lot of time and patience. You need to figure out your foundation match, learn how to apply mascara so that your lashes look their best, and finding a shade of lipstick that looks like your lips but better is like finding the holy grail. But, as much as you may love the way your makeup looks every day, it’s inevitable that it must come off.

Some women hate removing their makeup and washing their face, but it’s likely because they just haven’t been using the right products. Makeup remover that doesn’t remove or a face wash that makes your skin dried out and flaky would deter anyone from going to sleep with a fresh face. So, to help you clean your face the right way (because sleeping with makeup on can cause serious skin issues), we’ve rounded up the best face washes that won’t dry out your skin in the slideshow above. Winter or otherwise, dry skin doesn’t need to be an issue.

