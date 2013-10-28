The Best Face Toners to Add to Your Routine

Ever wonder why your skin might look a little dull or why some products aren’t fully doing their best for your skin? The answer is you need to use a toner. Toners work to detoxify, clean out, and prep skin so other skin care potions can do their magic.
Toners are essential to any skin care arsenal and need to be used! From hydrating, soothing, anti-aging, to pore-minimizing, we have covered the best toners for your type of skin. Be sure to comment below on which toner you are going to put in your skin care routine!
Get ready to find a facial toner that will change your skin!
This toner works to unclog pores and leaves skin without that feeling of being stripped!
Mario Badescu Cucumber Cleansing Toner $18, mariobadescu.com
This moisturizing treatment helps surround skin in an age-defending protective bubble. Silver tip white tea and revitalizing trehalose serve up an extra helping of hydration.
Origins Ant-aging Toner $23, sephora.com
The smoothing formula of this toner whisks away flakes and refines pores to reveal a clearer complexion. The cool, refreshing formula removes dead cells from the surface of the skin helping moisturizer and makeup to apply evenly.
Clinique Clarifying Toner $13, sephora.com
This clarifying toner helps visibly decrease the look of pore size and smooth out rough skin texture. It effectively removes excess oil, dirt, and sebum, and restores skin to its natural pH allowing skincare products that are applied afterwards to perform better.
Peter Thomas Roth Glycolic Toner $40, sephora.com
This toner is perfect if you have dry and flaky skin. The softening formula frees the skin of impurities, perfects makeup removal, gently awakens and tones, and provides deep hydration.
Caudalie Moisturizing Toner $28, sephora.com
This toner is instantly soothing and hydrating with ingredients like honey and almond seed extract, it creates perfectly clean, soft, and comforted skin.
Lancome Tonique Confort Toner $25, sephora.com
Essential-C Toner is a patented formula that restores suppleness to environmentally stressed skin and delivers antioxidants to fight free radicals. This works to soothe skin and rid your face of any stress!
Murad Essential-C Toner $28, sephora.com
Get your skin ready to make the most of your serums, moisturizers, and cosmetics so you get the best bang for your buck. This toner works to detoxify skin from the inside out and preps skin for othe skincare necessities.
Bliss Daily Detoxifying Facial Toner $26, sephora.com