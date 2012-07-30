Face Time: Best and Worst Hairstyles For Your Face Shape

At some point in your life, you will ask yourself the same question that millions of women before you have asked: “How would I look with ____?”. The fill-in-the-blank options are as follows: bangs, a bob, layers, a pixie cut, or any other haircut you think you may want to ask your hairstylist for at your next appointment. We’ve all been here, and we’ve all made the mistake of getting too excited about seeing some celebrity with a hairstyle that looks great on them, but that we rush into and wind up looking more like we got a make-under than a makeover.
While changing up your look can be a very positive move in your life, a drastic (or subtle) new hairstyle needs to be preceded by finding the most flattering change for your face shape. The trick to finding out which shape your face is is to stand in front of the mirror, head on, and trace your face with either lipstick, a dry erase marker or the corner of a bar of soap. Step away and see what shape is left on the mirror. Once you’ve determined your shape, flip through the slideshow above to see which hairstyle will best fit your face, and which hairstyle you should absolutely stay away from at all costs.
Click through the slideshow to see which styles work best for which face shapes...
Photo:
Graphic by Breann Hollinger/Graphic by Breann Hollinger
The Best Look for Round Faces: A simple, face-framing bob with a side part is much easier on the eyes, slimming Katherine's face and giving her the best look possible.
Photo:
Sascha Baumann/Getty Images
The Worst Look for Square Faces: Thick, heavy bangs and severely straight hair are much too angular for Jessie's face. Such strictly geometric lines make her look very hard.
Photo:
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
The Best Look for Square Faces: Nothing but simple, flowing hair and a sideswept bang to break up Heidi's square shape. The hair doesn't need to hug her face, but rather just fall around it.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The Worst Look for Heart Faces: Any hairstyle pulled entirely back is anything but flattering on a heart-shaped face like Christina's. This includes ponytails, buns and gelled back hair that doesn't allow for any face framing.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Worst Look for Oval Faces: The same way two wrongs don't make a right, two longs don't make a right. Liv's long bangs and uniform length hair just bring her look down instead of enhancing her beauty.
Photo:
Marc Stamas/Getty Images
The Best Look for Oval Faces: An oval face is just about the easiest shape to find a good hairstyle for, so don't be afraid to show your face off. Jessica's side part and loose waves compliment her face in a lovely way.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Honest.com