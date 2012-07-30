Face Time: Best and Worst Hairstyles For Your Face Shape

At some point in your life, you will ask yourself the same question that millions of women before you have asked: “How would I look with ____?”. The fill-in-the-blank options are as follows: bangs, a bob, layers, a pixie cut, or any other haircut you think you may want to ask your hairstylist for at your next appointment. We’ve all been here, and we’ve all made the mistake of getting too excited about seeing some celebrity with a hairstyle that looks great on them, but that we rush into and wind up looking more like we got a make-under than a makeover.

While changing up your look can be a very positive move in your life, a drastic (or subtle) new hairstyle needs to be preceded by finding the most flattering change for your face shape. The trick to finding out which shape your face is is to stand in front of the mirror, head on, and trace your face with either lipstick, a dry erase marker or the corner of a bar of soap. Step away and see what shape is left on the mirror. Once you’ve determined your shape, flip through the slideshow above to see which hairstyle will best fit your face, and which hairstyle you should absolutely stay away from at all costs.