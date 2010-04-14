Face Slimming Hairstyles

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Just like the perfect little black dress can make your body look sleeker, a flattering hairstyle can take pounds off of your appearance. On the flip side, the wrong hairstyle can add unwanted to weight to your face. It boils down to simply knowing how to minimize a round face shape or wide cheeks and how to bring out your eyes and lips. There are only three simple steps to finding the most flattering face slimming hairstyle.

A side part would flatter Cameron Diaz’s features

Credit: Vince Bucci/WireImage.com

1. Try a side part. A side part allows you to sweep bangs or long face-framing pieces diagonally over your face, which breaks up a round face shape. This style can also bring out your cheekbones.

2. Your hair length should at least skim the shoulders. A cut that is around shoulder length or slightly longer creates the illusion of a longer, leaner face. Short cuts aren’t a good option because they can add more width to an already full face shape.

3. Play with layers. Layers around nape level can help minimize a double chin and give more definition to the shoulder area. If you have fine hair, layers will also give it a body boost. But make sure you don’t get layers that are shorter than chin length, which could add an unflattering wideness to your face.

Related Articles:

The Most Popular Celebrity Hairstyles

Top 5 Looks from the American Music Awards

Sexy Side Buns