Quick Tricks for Figuring Out Your Face Shape

Whether you’re trying to determine which hairstyle is best for your face shape or you’re simply curious about your own face, figuring out your face shape seems to be one of the toughest things to do. It sounds simple enough (Come on! It’s just shapes, guys!), but looking at your face objectively to decide which shape you have is tricky. Below, we’ve put together a few tricks for determining your face shape at home.

Trace your face in the mirror: Using either a lipstick, a dry erase marker or the corner of a bar of soap, trace your face in the mirror. Stand about a foot away from your mirror and put your hair up in a ponytail. Step back and take a look at the shape.

Take a quiz online: Because everyone is so concerned with figuring out their face shapes, there are a number of quizzes you can take online to figure it out. Head over to Daily Makeover and take the Face Shape Quiz to figure out your own shape!

Oval: If you have an oval face, your forehead will be just slightly wider than your chin and your jawline will be slightly rounded.

Round: Faces that are round are widest at the cheeks, with the forehead and the chin slightly rounded, much like a circle.

Square: Square faces are nearly as long as they are wide, with the forehead and the jawline slightly more angular than rounded.

Heart Shaped: If you’ve got a heart shaped face, your forehead will be wider than your jawline, and your chin will be angled to a point.

Triangle: Like the heart shape but inverted, triangle faces have jawlines that are slightly angular. Triangle faces are widest at the jaw.

Diamond: The diamond face shape is like a heart shape on top and a triangle on the bottom. Cheeks are the widest part of the face, and the forehead and chin are angled almost to a point instead of being rounded.

And remember: You could have a combination of shapes! Not all faces fall into one specific category, and there are people who have a half round, half square face shape, too.

Image via Dougal Waters/Getty Images