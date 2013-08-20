The Makeup You Need for Perfect Skin This Fall

When it comes to your complexion, dewy is done — for the moment, at least. This fall, velvety matte skin ruled the runways, and a new crop of face powders makes it easier than ever to get the look in real life, too.

1. Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed ($38, sephora.com)

When dusted on cheekbones, this powder luminizer adds a subtle, not-too-shimmery glow to an otherwise matte face. The formula blends pigments with liquid binders to keep its texture creamy, not dry.

2. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour SPF 15 ($57.50, chanel.com)

Chanel’s new pressed powders are so lightweight, they leave skin looking bare. Seven shades span a wide range of skin tones; wear your match all over as a setting powder, or use a darker shade as a bronzer.

3. Laura Geller Beauty Baked Elements Foundation ($33, available September at QVC.com)

Each of these silky soft powder foundation compacts is baked for 24 hours on terracotta tiles, then hand-finished by Italian artisans. The pigments are mixed with water from a 3,000 year old thermal spring in Calabria, which leaves behind skin-nourishing minerals. We love the multi-dimensional finish, which mattifies skin without making it look ashy or flat.

4. Urban Decay Naked Skin Ultra Definition Pressed Finishing Powder ($34, urbandecay.com)

The latest offering from the brand’s Naked line has a luminous finish that won’t leave skin looking chalky.

