7 Seriously Good Face Masks to Shop at Sephora Today

Face masks may not be new to the beauty scene, but lately, I’ve become borderline obsessed. After a long day, the only thing I look forward to is cleansing my face, throwing on a mask, and chilling the F out for 30 minutes. And unlike my facial cleanser, which I use day and night, face masks give me the chance to switch up my routine—do I want to go for something uber-hydrating? Brightening? Clarifying? Name any skin concern, and there’s a mask for it.

Though the versatility of face masks is what makes them so appealing, it makes the hunt for your perfect formula a struggle. So, I decided to do a bit of digging at the place everyone goes to try a new skin care routine: Sephora. After scouring the best-selling and top-rated masks, I found seven that are so freaking good, you’re required to try them immediately, including a $6 pomegranate-infused sheet mask and a super-creamy overnight treatment. Shop all seven, below, and prepare to enter a state of pure bliss.