7 Seriously Good Face Masks to Shop at Sephora Today

Photo: ImaxTree

Face masks may not be new to the beauty scene, but lately, I’ve become borderline obsessed. After a long day, the only thing I look forward to is cleansing my face, throwing on a mask, and chilling the F out for 30 minutes. And unlike my facial cleanser, which I use day and night, face masks give me the chance to switch up my routine—do I want to go for something uber-hydrating? Brightening? Clarifying? Name any skin concern, and there’s a mask for it.

Though the versatility of face masks is what makes them so appealing, it makes the hunt for your perfect formula a struggle. So, I decided to do a bit of digging at the place everyone goes to try a new skin care routine: Sephora.  After scouring the best-selling and top-rated masks, I found seven that are so freaking good, you’re required to try them immediately, including a $6 pomegranate-infused sheet mask and a super-creamy overnight treatment. Shop all seven, below, and prepare to enter a state of pure bliss.

Incredibly Good Face Masks To Buy At Sephora Today: Herbivore Brighten Pineapple Enzyme Gemstone Instant Glow Mask
Herbivore Brighten Instant Glow Mask

Herbivore Brighten Pineapple Enzyme + Gemstone Instant Glow Mask, $48; at Sephora

Photo: Herbivore
Incredibly Good Face Masks To Buy At Sephora Today: Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask
Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask

Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask, $62; at Sephora

Photo: Fresh
Incredibly Good Face Masks To Buy At Sephora Today: Skin Laundry Wrinkle Release Facial Sheet Mask
Skin Laundry Wrinkle Release Facial Sheet Mask

Skin Laundry Wrinkle Release Facial Sheet Mask, $12; at Sephora

Photo: Skin Laundry
Incredibly Good Face Masks To Buy At Sephora Today: GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment
GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment

GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment, $22; at Sephora

Photo: GlamGlow
Incredibly Good Face Masks To Buy At Sephora Today: Boscia Luminizing Black Mask
Boscia Luminizing Black Mask

Boscia Luminizing Black Mask, $34; at Sephora

Photo: Boscia
Incredibly Good Face Masks To Buy At Sephora Today: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $25; at Sephora

Photo: Laneige
Incredibly Good Face Masks To Buy At Sephora Today: Sephora Pomegranate Face Mask
Sephora Face Mask

Sephora Pomegranate Face Mask, $6; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Photo: ImaxTree

